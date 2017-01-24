Green Ridge merchant makes good

Columnist’s Note: This week’s column must begin with an apology for an error in last week’s column. The Lona Theater actually opened in 1920, not in 1917 as I mistakenly identified the opening date in last week’s column.

For the next few weeks, the column will focus on Green Ridge.

The area around the town of Green Ridge had been settled in the 1830s. The town itself was established in 1870-1871 as the M.K.& T. Railroad made its way southwest through Pettis County. By 1882, according to the History of Pettis County, Green Ridge was a major shipping point for agricultural products produced in southwest Pettis County. The town had both a postmaster and an assistant postmaster, two hotels, two physicians, a drugstore, two dry goods and grocery stores, a lumber yard, a hardware store, two carpenters, a painter, a saddler, a blacksmith, and an undertaker. An IOGT temperance organization was active enough to force the closing of the town’s two saloons, and four churches met the spiritual needs of the community.

By 1898, according to the boosterish pamphlet A Feast of Cold Facts, Green Ridge’s population was between 400 and 500. The town had five churches, a public school, a newspaper, several general stores, a drugstore, a bank, a flour mill, and a physician. One of the merchants was James H. Crawford, who owned and operated one of the general stores.

Crawford was born in Virginia in 1855, the oldest child of Baxter and Agnes Crawford. He attended the local schools there and assisted his father on the family farm. In 1878, he left the family farm and began farming his own land. In 1882, married Anna Craig, daughter of Kenerly and Mary Clayton Craig of Virginia. The couple would have three children, Nellie, Willie and Marvin.

In 1884, Crawford and his family left Virginia and moved to Missouri, staying for six months in Sedalia before moving to Owsley, a small settlement in Johnson County very near the southwestern border of Pettis and Johnson County. He managed a store there for four years, then moved north and east to the larger town of Green Ridge.

By 1898, according to the Portrait and Biographical Record of Johnson and Pettis Counties, his store was the largest in Green Ridge and one of the largest in Pettis County. Crawford’s store kept a full stock of merchandise which he sold at reasonable prices, which made his store a popular place. He was said to be “practical and progressive” merchant who showed “good judgment in the management of his large business interests.” In addition, he had a reputation for “integrity, enterprise, and correctness,” qualities that enhanced his position as a merchant.

Crawford was a member of the Methodist Episcopal Church and his wife was a member of the Baptist Church. Both were respected for their religious devotion. He was a Democrat, and like most Democrats of the time, was opposed to business monopolies. While he didn’t actively seek a position in local politics, he was persuaded to serve on the Green Ridge city council.

