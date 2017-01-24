Bullying is uncalled for in any situation

“You don’t tell people who disagree with you they’d be better off somewhere else. And you don’t reduce them to stereotypes; you address them as fully formed people worthy of respect. You try to persuade them.”

— Peggy Noonan,

author, journalist and columnist for the Wall Street Journal.

We will never live in a world where all of the people agree on all of the positions. I wouldn’t want to live in a world like that, anyways. Our experiences are too diverse for universal agreement. We have different life experiences, different levels of education, different upbringings and different challenges. Who knows what little life moments have shaped the way that someone else thinks? Who knows the things that others have had to deal with?

A life is built piece by piece and moment by moment. We never know when a person or an experience is going to change us dramatically. Consider the person you’re arguing with on Facebook. Maybe if you had lived their specific life up to this point then you might feel the same way that they do.

But I think there are things that most of us can agree on, or at least things that most of us should agree on: nobody should be mistreated because of the color of their skin, or what country their ancestors came from. The recent trend of emboldened racism is a disturbing and our friends of different races shouldn’t have to deal with that garbage in this day and age.

You might have read Sedalia Democrat Editor Tim Epperson’s recent story about an incident at a fast food restaurant in Lebanon where members of the Smith-Cotton High School basketball team were allegedly subjected to verbal threats and racial slurs.

It probably went a little something like this: after a hard fought game where the Tigers lost by just three points in the gym at Lebanon High School they were probably tired. But it seems that they were a little more hungry than tired, because they must have implored the bus driver to stop at a burger joint to replenish the human fuel tank. I’ve been on similar extracurricular school trips in my day and I know that frequently the people in the bus will rise up and beg for a food stop, and usually they have one place in mind because you can find it just about everywhere.

If the locals are hostile I imagine that it can be a little awkward to eat in enemy territory. But there’s no reason to be a jerk when someone is trying to eat, even if just a few minutes ago you were faithfully booing and jeering them from the bleachers.

There is a time to be hostile to the opposing team, and that’s when the game is actually happening. You should chant things to throw them off their game, and make noise when they have the ball. A good home court/field advantage has two components: home cookin’ from the referees and hostility from the crowd. When they’re playing against your team on the court, they should feel like they’re in enemy territory. They should feel intimidated by the crowd. But we can do that without resorting to racial slurs or threats of violence. Make fun of their record! Make fun of their mascot!

But when the game is done, leave all that stuff on the court and in the stands. Don’t be rude to those student-athletes who happen to be supporting a business in that area that you defend so viciously. Sore winners are even worse than sore losers. They lost the game, they’re trying to have a burger, do you really need to rub it in?

The point is this: we can disagree with each other in politics or sports or just about any other topic that can be discussed but we need to keep in mind that there’s another person on the other end of the discussion and name-calling and bullying isn’t the way to win an argument or a basketball game.

Travis McMullen Contributing Columnist

— Travis McMullen is a longtime Sedalia resident who shares his views on the city through his weekly Democrat column.

