Boys & Grils Clubs’ auction goes mobile

Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri has embraced the phrase “Need not be present to win.”

For the first time as part of “An Evening of Heart and Hope,” the clubs’ annual fundraiser presented by W-K Chevrolet, bids for silent auction packages can be made by those not in attendance at the event Feb. 4 at Sedalia Country Club. The event usually sells out but the clubs’ staff knows that plenty of people are interested in supporting the clubs and the kids they serve, so they looked for a way to open up that opportunity.

Using the auction service Gesture, supporters attending the event and those at home can view, bid and track silent auction packages on their smartphones. Megan Jeffreys, the clubs’ fundraising director, said a couple of the clubs’ board members attended a Realtors event that used mobile bidding and said it was “awesome and easy.” The service not only opens bidding to those not in attendance, it streamlines the process for those who are at the auction.

“No longer do you have to fill out a bid sheet or even remember your bid number. It is going to be all on your phone and tied to your credit card,” said Emily Jarrett, the clubs’ communications director. “The cool thing about it is you can sit at your table and know what your silent auction bid is doing.”

The system works a bit like eBay and other online auction sites in that you can post the maximum amount you are willing to pay for an item and your bid will be automatically increased in increments until you win or are outbid. Users receive text messages in real time letting them know that their bid has been increased or that they have been outbid.

“I think the mobile bidding will create a lot more competitiveness among the people who are there because they are going to get text messages in real time saying, ‘You’ve been outbid,’ so … you don’t have to get up from the table and see where you’re at,” Jeffreys said. And while Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri pays a fee to use the service, “other Boys & Girls Clubs across the country who have used it said it was worth it because it increased their profit.” The link to sign up for bidding — https://e.gesture.com/events/5tC/ — went live on Friday morning, and I can assure it is fast and easy to get logged in and see what is available. You can see both the silent and live auction items, but remote bidding is only available for the silent auction packages.

“There are people who can bid on live auction items – they are a bit higher-dollar items – and then there are people who play games (at the event), which are lower-dollar items,” Jarrett said. “But we have all of these silent auction packages that are kind of in the middle.”

Among the silent auction offerings are footballs autographed by Kansas City Chiefs players Jamaal Charles and Spencer Ware, and a baseball signed by Kansas City Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain. There’s a great “girls’ day out” package from Salon Ego, car care kits and much more.

“Our auction committee really went above and beyond in looking for good packages,” Jarrett said. “We really wanted to beef up our silent auction offerings.”

Aside from the traditional games and silent and live auctions, “An Evening of Heart and Hope” this year will be a bit of a return to the focus of the clubs: outstanding youth in our area. A collection of club members will perform during the evening and the guest speaker will be Jacob Rogers, who last week was named the clubs’ Teen Youth of the Year.

“Jake is a wonderful speaker,” Jarrett said. “He’s really funny.”

The evening also includes the “Say Yes” campaign, which raises funds for scholarships to pay for youths’ club fees. This year’s goal is $30,000, and those who register for the Gesture service to bid on silent auction packages also can contribute to “Say Yes.”

While this year’s changes are certainly notable, the core purpose of “An Evening of Heart and Hope” remains the same.

“At the end of the day it all goes toward kids,” Jarrett said. “It’s all for a good cause.”

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Bob-Satnan.2013-New-2.jpg

Bob Satnan Contributintg Coumnist

Bob Satnan is the communications director for Sedalia School District 200.

Bob Satnan is the communications director for Sedalia School District 200.