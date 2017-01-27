Those 13 buttons made us ‘cool’

Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series and the final column of Jack’s “Texture Memories”

I joined the navy in Nineteen Fifty Five when I was seventeen, and by the time I was eighteen, and with a year at sea aboard a navy destroyer, I felt that salt was a part of my blood.

I could swagger with the best of them, and I had a 29-inch waist (for some reason a source of pride at that point in my life).

I wore the regulation, standard issue uniform that had always been good enough (although a little loose in the seat) with pride, but that was before a shipmate named Lonnie brought a set of gabardine dress blues into my world.

For the third time in my young life I had found the true meaning of sartorial beauty, and it had 13 buttons. I rushed right out, and spent a months pay for my own set of those skin tight beauties at the very next port. I felt what a new bride must feel like, when she slips on that white gown for the first time. Another thing that made those gabardines so desirable, along with the skin tight fit, was the fact that they were outlawed aboard ship as not being regulation.

They were not even allowed in our lockers, which meant we were forced to sneak them shore, then back aboard ship, changing in rest rooms, or any other place we could find. This was an inconvenience to be sure, but not enough to deter us. I even felt taller, when I wore those gabardines. The pants were snug enough to nearly cutoff my circulation, and the jumper hugged me so tight I could hardly breathe, but it was worth it. Lonnie and I would walk down the street, swinging our arms so the silk dragons flashed from the rolled back cuffs of the jumpers, while the bell bottom pant cuffs slapped around our ankles completing that salty look. We were “cool,” years before that word was even used to describe a hip style of dressing. My girlfriend said they made me look older too, “maybe even 20.” I was in gabardine heaven, and it seemed that all eyes had to be on me when I wore them. Life was perfect. (Almost)

One night I awoke in a cold sweat. I’d had a terrible dream that mom was standing at the foot of my bunk with her wringer washer demanding the gabardines. It was a warning I know that now. The dream turned out to be prophetic, as Lonnie and I were allowed to be “cool” for just a little while longer before a surprise inspection, the scourge of the enlisted man, uncovered the outlawed 13 Buttons hidden under the regulation sets of blues at the bottom of our lockers. The Inspecting Officer tossed them casually to the Master at Arms who stuffed them into his contraband bag … but not before he had rubbed the fabric between his thumb, and fore-finger, to feel the texture of the material.

A somber silence fell over the crew’s quarters, as they took them away, and I thought I heard Lonnie whimpering, then I realized It was me.

I still think about those Gabardines now and then, and how good they made me feel. I could have bought another set of course, but as it is with the first time for everything, it wouldn’t have been the same. Their memory is still with me however, and I can still feel the texture of the material, as well as my life back then when I think of them.

There have been other clothes and “Texture” memories as I matured, but none like those of my youth, which could be because, as soon as something gets real comfortable now, my wife sells it on a Rummage Sale. I think she got that from mom

Jack Miller Contributing Columnist

Jack Miller is a longtime Sedalia resident whose column will run in the Weekend edition of the Democrat.

