Enduring perils of parking at Starbucks

On most Tuesday mornings I find myself searching through the internet for something to write about. Searching for “Sedalia” on Twitter always yields some interesting and it seems like there is one particular complaint that I find at least once every time: The Sedalia Starbucks needs more parking! Yes, there is always someone expressing this sentiment – and it’s usually someone different each time.

I don’t like to play the game where smaller or more centralized problems must be cast aside in favor of the bigger problems of the day. There’s this sentiment that if you aren’t currently focused on the biggest and most serious problems at all times then you aren’t prioritizing your concern properly. The first world woman shouldn’t march for her rights because other women elsewhere have bigger problems. The disadvantaged American individual shouldn’t complain about their lot in life because they’re still richer than most of the population of the world. This is nonsense, because we can usually simultaneously consider problems of all sizes.

But on the other hand, it does seem strange to concern oneself with the size of the parking lot at the local coffee shop like it’s your highest priority crusade. But I guess the joke is on me, because here I am writing a column about it.

Let’s consider that plea for a second: Starbucks sits in the corner of a relatively large shared parking lot that I’ve never seen completely filled up. Yes, There are a low number of spaces that are extremely close and seem to be designated for Starbucks but if you’re willing to make the long journey of a few extra yards you can park at the end of the Save-A-Lot/Cricket/Rent-A-Center lot and maybe walk off a little more of that calorie rich coffee monstrosity.

I’ve never really understood the great American coffee obsession. It’s standard procedure these days to develop at least a mild caffeine addiction and spend the first few minutes of your waking day as some sort of semi-conscious and angry zombie until you manage to track down some of that working juice.

It’s so cliche that it’s not even funny any more: plastic signs, mugs and Facebook posts that say, “Don’t mess with me until I’ve had my coffee!” Yeah, it’s so hilarious to be a jerk to everybody until you’ve got your morning fix. Oh that Jim, he’s useless until he has his coffee! (And then he’s only mostly useless instead of 100 percent)

I never have, and hope never to start my day with a cup of coffee. I understand the desirable short term effects of caffeine on the human body but it’s not beneficial to depend on it so much that we can’t even rise properly without having it. From my experience the body gets up reasonably well without any external source of caffeine unless you get caught in the peak and valley trap of a mild to severe modern caffeine addiction. It’s just a vicious cycle. Do not become addicted to coffee, it will take hold of you and you will resent its absence.

You’d save a lot of money, a lot of calories and a lot of teeth discoloration if you just picked up a bottle of caffeine pills. Plus, you could take them with a drink that doesn’t need to be doctored up with sugar, cream or milk.

But the people will have their coffee, and Starbucks is the master brand of the American hot coffee market. I knew a Sedalia location would be popular, but I didn’t know that its relatively small size and parking lot would make it some of the most profitable square footage in the State Fair City. People come from miles around just to come to Starbucks. And then they will take to Twitter to complain about the size of the parking lot.

— Travis McMullen is a longtime Sedalia resident who shares his views on the city through his weekly Democrat column.

