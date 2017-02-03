Getting old is a fact of life

The other day I heard a mother tell her small child she would be glad when he grew up. I thought that was an awful thing to say because I think growing up is a necessary evil, that must be fought tooth and nail. I have been fighting that battle for 70-plus years, and according to some (my wife) I can still be a little childish.

The childhood experience is such a wonderful thing, I don’t believe anyone should ever grow up completely. It would be terrible if we could never see things through the eyes of youth again. I don’t mean in that giggly teenage way, but every once in a while we should be able to experience the wonder and excitement we felt in our youth when we are older.

The freedom of childhood and the independence of a mature age are the parentheses of our lives. What lies between those marks is the responsibilities of adulthood; a time when we are by necessity serious-minded adults, with our minds fixed on making a living. As children or seniors citizens we should not have to dwell as much on the serious nature of life and should be able to just enjoy the experience of living, and leave the worries to those inside the parentheses.

The saying “When I was a child I thought as a child” should be extended to include “And when I became a senior citizen I was free to do so again.” I can’t physically do a lot of the things I did as a child, like climb trees or run semi-fast, but I do still think about doing them.

I am not saying as older people we have nothing left to worry about, but we should know how to avoid letting those things rule our lives by the time we have reached retirement age. Worrying about the grey in your hair, or the lack of hair in my case, is something better left to those mid-life crisis people who are still trying to attract the opposite sex of younger years. There are so many battles of the waistline as well as the hairline many of us have lost by the time we reach into our later years, that we should be able to accept them as speed bumps meant to gradually slow us to a comfortable speed, more suited to our age.

That said, I do realize there are older people who were given genes that allow them to be youthful longer than the rest of us, and I applaud the diversity while accepting my own short comings. I do not jog and never did, and have not tried a push-up since my Navy days. I have learned to not only accept the shortcomings that crept upon me with age, but also to find other reasons for them.

My clothes, for example, are too tight, not because I eat too much but because the manufacturer can’t get the sizes on the tag right, or because my wife washes everything in water that is too hot. My thinning hair, and ridiculous comb-over is due to a barber who can’t get it cut the way it was in my younger days. When I fall asleep in my chair, that is the doctor’s fault because they give me medicine that puts me to sleep as I watch TV. Blaming others is one of those childish things I mentioned earlier.

To parents who tell their children to grow up, I say leave them alone. They have 40 or 50 years to live inside the parentheses before they get to be childish again like me.

Jack Miller Contributing Columnist

Jack Miller is a longtime Sedalia resident whose column will run in the Weekend edition of the Democrat.

