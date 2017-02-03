All immigrants aren’t alike

The most significant wave of immigration realized in the United States was between 1815 and 1920, resulting in 20 million making way to the land of the free. Predominantly from Europe, Canada and Latin America, the majority were Roman Catholic, which fit well with existing Anglo-Catholic, Jewish and Protestant religions. Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists existed in minor numbers, but also rightfully present. Our United States transformed from a tight-knit group of landowning, educated aristocrats to an incredibly diverse mass of urban and rural immigrants from many different countries, who spoke different languages, held different social statuses, yet set out to work together on common goals.

This wasn’t a “plug and play” scenario by any means, and it should be noted that American-born citizens were protective of their jobs, language barriers got in the way, and many Catholics, mostly Irish, were challenged by the Anglo-Saxon Protestants. Western culture and beliefs fused differences, eventually further solidifying Western Christianity and culture. It’s important to point out Western religions are historically, culturally and theologically distinct from Eastern religions. Also, Christianity and Judaism are sharp in contrast to Islam despite Abrahamic origin, and going a step further, history shows radical Islam seeking, punishing or destroying anyone outside of that sect.

Radical Islamic terrorism should be priority U.S. policy for good reason. American freedoms have been threatened by security dangers of immigration prior to President Donald Trump’s arrival. Why you ask? It was recently announced that 90,000 Christians were murdered for their faith around the world last year, according to a study from The Center for the Study of Global Christianity. That’s one every six minutes. On the contrary, the Muslim religion is the only major religious group in the world projected to grow faster than the world’s population as a whole and based on current demographic trends, is expected to exceed the number of Christians by the end of the century. About 1 percent of the population in the United States is Muslim, now with 63 percent of that 1 percent being Sunni immigrants.

President Barack Hussein Obama naively allowed 14,883 Syrian refugees into the United States over six years due to its civil war and 13,000 of which slipped in last year. According to a state department map, only eight landed in the state of Missouri. Most landed in Michigan and California. Of the 18,906,907 people in Syria, roughly 10 percent are Christian today, a staggering difference from the 30 percent that existed only 97 years ago. Most Muslims are of one of two denominations, Sunni or Shia and a myriad of sub sects beyond that. Shia is less violent, but do bizarrely practice Tatbir, which is mourning after striking oneself with a sword, usually between the eyes then bleeding out in remembrance of Muhammad’s deceased grandson.

Sunni Muslims comprise 90 percent of Syria, which was Osama Bin Laden’s denomination who founded al-Qaeda and were responsible for the 9/11 attacks on the United States. Sunni Islam claims religious, political and military authority over all Muslims worldwide. When the murderous Bin Laden was destroyed for terrorism by U.S. Navy SEAL Team Six in 2011, the uprise of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) emerged from the splinters of al-Qaeda. Their popularity, among extremist Islamic militant groups operating in mostly Sunni occupied areas, have infiltrated into at least 10 countries now, including the United States.

“When I hear political leaders suggesting that there would be a religious test for which a person who’s fleeing from a war-torn country is admitted … that’s shameful …. That’s not American. That’s not who we are. We don’t have religious tests to our compassion,” Obama said just last year. I say that’s ludicrous and I wasn’t the only one. Obama’s own FBI director, James Comey, said before Congress the Syrians were unvettable. Comey remains FBI director for the Trump administration. Under federal law, the executive branch is expressly required to take religion into account in determining who is granted asylum into our country, something that didn’t happen with the influx of Syrian Sunni Muslim refugees.

As stated in section 1158 of Title 8, U.S. Code, an alien applying for admission must establish that … religion (among other things) … was or will be at least one central reason for persecuting the applicant. Moreover, to qualify for asylum in the United States, the applicant must be a “refugee” as defined by federal law. The law requires a “religious test.” And the reason is obvious. Asylum is a discretionary national act of compassion directed by law. One has no right to just emigrate to the United States. If you come from a country or territory inflicted by war that does not by itself make you an asylum candidate.

For those who doubt we are at war with radical Islam, don’t. War is a human condition to resolve conflicts of power. In the case of this war, radical Islam is undeniably persecuting Christians, and will go to any length to do so. Rules of engagement do not exist, because Islamic terrorists do not abide by man-made-law. Just do a quick YouTube search if you haven’t already, but don’t do so on a weak stomach. Beheadings, bombings, hijackings, kidnappings, axes, knives, guns, you name it. They do it for little reason, because they will not tolerate democracy or a nonbeliever of the Quran.

The Quran (Book of Muslim Guidance) contains a minimum of 109 verses that call Muslims to war with nonbelievers for the sake of Islamic rule. Some are quite graphic, with commands to chop off heads, fingers and kill infidels. Verses of tolerance and peace are not up for interpretation because they essentially don’t exist. Those who resist are humiliated, converted or killed. Muhammad’s martial legacy has filled streets with blood across world history, yet it has been said not all American Muslims interpret the Quran in ways that promote violence. I wouldn’t argue that, but it’s a small percentage that’s growing quickly who would most likely succumb if forced to choose, hence growing numbers. The recent infusion of Syrians will without a doubt impact that.

Last Friday, newly-elected President Trump signed an executive order that halted refugee admission for 120 days, temporarily banning entry from seven countries — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia — in the name of better vetting. As for why Saudi Arabia and Egypt are not on the list, I’m not certain. I’m comfortable with the seven, and if there’s reason to add more, then do. Those Americans who disagree should realize the majority of our country has reached its limits for tolerance. Finally, we have a president who understands logic, and puts our nation’s safety first, taking no unnecessary risk. What he hasn’t done is ban Muslims, so please mainstream media — stop saying that. If that were the case, he would have included the 40 other Muslim-majority countries, including Indonesia, which is the largest.

What this is truly about is stopping terroristic Muslim extremists from entering our country at any given time with fake passports that are as easy to get as Budweiser in Missouri, thanks to German Catholic immigrant Adolphus Busch, an iconic American humanitarian who stood for the exact opposite of terrorism. Unless we want to simply accept radical Islamic immigrant terror as a fact of American life, a short-term ban on entry from problematic countries combined with a systematic review of our security procedures is both reasonable and prudent. If we don’t change the immigration process, we’ll be knocking down our own wall to escape terror that we brought inside. Wake up America.

Shane Allen Publisher

Shane Allen is the publisher of the Sedalia Democrat.

