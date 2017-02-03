A pet is a member of the family

For a few years now, we have truly been empty nesters – no child, no pet – which works out well when we want to leave town on a whim. But it’s a little lonely at times, because both Max and I come from dog families.

You remember, I’m sure, the devil dog Hildegarde, but I also had a little black dog named Debbil when I was in junior high. His mother – we called her “Spicy” because she was the color of mottled ginger and nutmeg – thought our crawl space was the perfect place to have her 10 puppies. We found homes for all the puppies, but I wanted to keep Debbil, and so we did, until a thoughtless young man drove too fast around the neighborhood and hit the little thing as he was standing at the end of our driveway.

Then there was Rufus. We picked him up on the side of the road where he had stood for about a week. Someone had dropped him off, and he was waiting for that horrible cur to come back and get him. We saw him every day, and by Friday, my mother couldn’t stand it. We put Rufus in the car, and he became ours.

When Max and I married, he had the world’s perfect dog – Pepsi. Dr. and Mrs. Lamy’s lease said “No pets,” but when Allie met Pepsi, it was love at first sight. In fact, while we were at work, Allie would invite Pepsi to could come visit her for the day. When Pepsi died, our hearts were broken, and we swore we would have no more dogs.

When Emily was little, she never asked about having pets until we took her to see our friends Mike and Caroline. They had two perky bichons: Muffy and Micky. Emily was captivated by them and could talk of nothing else for quite a while. The summer before her seventh birthday, Mother’s next door neighbor asked her what she wanted for her birthday in December. She said, “A bichon frise!,” and he told her he would get her the dog.

I assumed she would forget about it, but at a garage sale in mid-October, Mrs. Knaus asked Emily about her birthday. “Grammy’s neighbor is getting me a bichon frise,” she said proudly.

I couldn’t believe it! I first thought about choking Mother’s neighbor, then called Max and told him that unless he wanted a terribly disappointed child, we were getting a dog. Amazingly, Mike and Caroline’s bichons came from Susie right here in Sedalia. And Susie’s Lucy had just produced a litter of beautiful puppies. So Fluffy came into our lives and stayed for 15 years. When she died, our hearts were broken, and we swore we would have no more dogs.

So when Emily got her first apartment and her first job, she began speaking wistfully about getting a dog. I told her that a dog requires lots of time and attention, and so a puppy would be a bad idea. Well, a couple of years ago, she came out of a store at a busy intersection and saw something lying on the curb. She took a closer look and saw it was a little black kitten. The kitten got up and walked over to her; Emily, of course, picked it up and went home. She called and told us about it, and we both told her to take it to the animal shelter. We both said, “DO NOT NAME THE KITTEN!”

An hour later, my Facebook feed showed Emily’s post: a picture of a precious black kitten, with the caption, “Meet Miss Hue Kilter Mitchell!” She had a cat. Hue is silky black, and she has a very short tail – thus the “Kilter” – leading the vet to believe she is a Manx of some sort.

Hue is now 2½ years old and no longer a tiny black kitten. She is a big black cat with fluorescent green eyes, weighing about 16 pounds, and like Emily at age 2½, doesn’t like to ride in the car on long trips. Nevertheless, she comes to visit several times a year, and each time, I think, “Maybe we should get a cat.” Nah.

Deborah Mitchell Contributing Columnist

— Deborah Mitchell is a a local attorney and a Municipal Court Judge.

