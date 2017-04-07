Easter, a time to reconnect with family

The word of the week is “anticipation.” Carly Simon did an entire song about it once, but I don’t think she was singing about the anticipation that currently envelops 1020 South Barrett. You see, this is the time of year that my family has its annual get-together. They come from north and south and west – no one lives east at this point – to celebrate spring, Easter, our common heritage, and our good fortune to have been born into the same family.

We have a good time each year, and I have shared those celebrations in this space. This year is a little different – because of work and distance, Emily will not be able to be here, and Mirwais Rahmani, my friend from Afghanistan, is not gracing us with his presence. Last year, I was happy that he chose to take a few days from his vacation to come meet my family and friends. Just as I learned about his religion when I was in Herat, he was intrigued about the meaning of Easter, and wanted to learn more. Maybe next year.

We have two new babies this year – Poppy and Nash – who are too young to hunt Easter eggs, but who are just the right size to do nothing but lie there while we ooh and aah over them. Just as Libby and I were excited to see our Kansas City cousins each year, this generation’s cousins are eagerly counting the days until they get to come dye eggs, decorate sugar cookies, and swim in the pool at the Comfort Inn. I always ask if they want to stay here with us, but we lose out to that pool and the hours they spend splashing about and playing Marco Polo.

We will once again make a lot of noise at El Tapatio, and we girls will get “prettified” and relaxed as we spend a couple of hours away from the children at the Bothwell Hotel Spa.

My great-niece Khloe has made it her mission to teach her Kansas City and Chicago cousins how to do backbends and the splits. She says that the house is big enough for her to hold a class for everyone under the age of 10.

Last year, we ceremoniously planted an azalea in the back yard, and this year, we will do the same. I seem to recall that day to be rainy and cold last year, so Max did the digging, and the children ran around getting wet and scaring the poor bunnies to distraction, while the smart females of the family stayed warm and dry inside, watching from the kitchen window.

One thing that we have never done, though I have really wanted to do it, is to trade stories about growing up. I think it only fair that Patty’s daughters know that she always lost the hide-and-go-seek game – not because we found her first, but because she hid best and was discovered only as she ran into home base, shrieking all the way. After a few years, we finally stopped looking for her. Whoever was “it” would just stay right by home base, knowing that after a certain period of time, she would be unable to stand it anymore, and would run home, making so much racket that “It” would be able to shout “One-two-three on Patty!” without moving an inch.

This gaiety will take place during the latter part of Holy Week, so I will be interspersing laughter and happy hugs with church services on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, remembering that the week’s activities are not just about family fun. All of this will culminate on Easter Sunday, when my family will take up three rows of church pews, and I will sit at the piano and look out at them, knowing that they are not only from whom I come, but from whom I shall go out. Though they will not be sitting there, I will also see my father, my grandparents, and my great-grandmother and great-uncle, too. It is a non-ending continuum, this circle of life, the coming of spring, the celebration of rebirth.

Anticipation.

Deborah Mitchell Contributing Columnist

— Deborah Mitchell is a a local attorney and a Municipal Court Judge.

