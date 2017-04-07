There are men in this world who can find there way to any place on the planet with out assistance. I am not one of them!

There are a few things I am good at, and some I’m not so good at, but there is one in which I have no peer, and that is the fine art of getting lost. The old story about the man who went out for a loaf of bread, as his child left for kindergarten, and returned in time for the kids’ college commencement could almost have been about me. The road through life for me has not only been filled with potholes, but also dead ends, and wrong turns. I often wonder why the good Lord endowed the Geese, and Salmon with the ability to unerringly find their way to a destination, while me and my kind are left to wander aimlessly.

A friend of mine named Harl Heflin endured several car trips to California with me when we were in the Navy Reserve together, but after the first one he learned not to sleep very long when I took my turn driving, unless he wanted to visit another state, or country far off our intended route.

A man named Gene Chaplin who I worked for as a mobile home salesman, could probably have written this piece himself. I am sure he still remembers all the times I took a wrong road, and had to call the office for more directions in order to find a customer’s house.

My wife has also endured many trips to oblivion and back with me during the 50-plus years we have been married, because I am that stereotypical man who hates to stop and ask for directions. I keep thinking just over the next hill there will be a sign or maybe even the destination itself. I have no idea why men think asking directions is not the act of a masculine man, but I can tell you as a charter member of that “don’t ask” club, there are a lot of us wandering around out there. We would probably have meetings too, if we could only find the club house.

The fact that so many men share this trait with me would seem to indicate God meant for men to wander aimlessly. Look at Moses, do you think it would have taken forty years to find the promise land if he had asked directions, or let a woman lead the way?

I believe the ability to get lost is not only hereditary, but also contagious. I have seen the signs of it in my sons and grandsons. One solution could be to amend the wedding vows to say “Love, honor and read the darn road map.”

— Jack Miller is a longtime Sedalia resident whose column will run in the Weekend edition of the Democrat.

