Thank you, everyone

Please allow me to thank all of the voters and volunteers who supported the State Fair Community College Building Strong Futures campaign. Even though the issue did not pass, over 52 percent of all voters supported the campaign in our taxing district.

A strong need will continue to exist for the technology facility the bond would have made possible. However, SFCC will continue to provide a high-quality, low-cost education for all who apply.

Respectfully,

Gary Noland, Chairman

Building Strong Futures Chairman