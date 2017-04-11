Sedalia hosts radio program

In 1970, Alvin Toeffler’ described a society suffering from “future shock,” a sense of disorientation that resulted from the stress of having to deal with a society that is changing too rapidly. Toeffler’s term might well be used to describe the years between World War I and World War II.

The Great War revealed the degree to which new inventions such as the automobile and airplane could be used to cause destruction. The worldwide influenza epidemic of 1917-19119 reinforced awareness of humanity’s inability to cope with disease. As the despair following the war gave way to the Roaring 20s, with bathtub gin, gangsters, and women demanding their rights and showing their knees, many believed the world was changing far too rapidly. When the Stock Market crashed in 1929, the stresses of the preceding decades plunged many into despair.

Often when people feel the stress of rapid change, they respond by looking back to a time they believe was simpler and more stable. Entertainment during the 1930s provides an example of the desire to return to an idyllic place and time. Radio shows often featured people from rural areas dispensing the homespun wisdom of earlier times and smaller communities.

The Happy Hollow radio program, produced by F. Allen Russell under the name Ted Malone, brought its listeners to a simpler time and place. The KMBC radio program began airing in program in 1930, and by 1931, the program had numerous listeners throughout the Kansas City listening area. Its main character was Uncle Ezra Butternut, the mayor and keeper of a general store in the small town of Happy Hollow. The Sedalia Democrat described him as “dear, loveable old Uncle Ezra … truly the genial old philosopher, the village sage.”

Happy Hollow was populated by a variety of characters, including city slicker Harry Checkervest, little Mary Ann, Aunt Lucindy, farmer Reuben Weathersby, a blackface character named George Washington White, and the chicken raising Wider Jones. The town also included a band of musicians who called themselves the “Happy Hollow Hoodlums.”

The Hoodlums played a mixture of music popular at the time. Their repertoire included “hillbilly” music, the folk songs of the Appalachian and Ozark Mountains and newer blue grass music played on the guitar, banjo, fiddle, and mandolin. They also played what was called “cowboy” music, the folk songs of the American West.

On July 23, 1931, the cast of Happy Hollow came to Sedalia and broadcast their program by remote control from the corner of Third Street and Osage Avenue. M. V. Orr of Mid-State Motor Company provided the lot and with the Chamber of Commerce arranged the erection of a platform for the performance. The first performance aired at 12:30 a.m., the regular time of the radio broadcast, and was performed again at 4 p.m. to allow more fans to see their radio idols. The performance was the first radio broadcast ever made from Sedalia and only the second time Happy Hollow had broadcast from a site other than Kansas City.

The Happy Hollow performance brought “hundreds” of people to downtown Sedalia where they listened to Uncle Ezra and his cohorts, and more important to the Sedalia merchants, they shopped at the Jubilee Day sales.

— Rhonda Chalfant is the president of the Pettis County chapter of NAACP and the Pettis County Historical Society.

