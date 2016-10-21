I just read the Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 front page headline “Sedalia making recycling progress”. In the article there is a statement that doesn’t make sense to me. Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey states that the single stream containers are no longer at the old locations. Only glass containers are there now to reduce carbon use. If the same people that used the single stream containers still need to drive there to drop off glass how is this making a meaningful difference in carbon use or footprint? I am still making my regular trip to glass bin.

Thank you,

Lonnie Smith

Sedalia