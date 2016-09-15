Quick Hits Sept. 16: Kindle leads S-C softball to big win on Senior Night

In a game delayed twice by lightning, catcher Maddie Kindle had a double and a towering home run to help Smith-Cotton’s softball team secure a Senior Night win over St. Pius X, 10-3, Thursday night at Vansell Field in Liberty Park.

The senior’s trip around the bases after her sixth-inning, two-run blast came with some tears.

“As soon as I hit the home run I started bawling because my mom is in Denver and she didn’t get to see it,” Kindle said. As the Lady Tigers continued hitting, Kindle called her mother, Cassie, to share the news.

Pitcher and fellow senior Sarah Bergman got the win. After the game, all eight Lady Tigers seniors – Kindle, Bergman, Bailey Smith, Ashley Grotzinger, Hannah Staus, Kurstin Wilkerson, Cheyanne Statler and Cheyanne Zinck – were honored by their teammates, coaches and families.

“I’m just so happy the way Senior Night went,” Kindle said. “We got the win, we all buckled down and got it done.”

Marshall claims home quad

Marshall carded a team score of 207 to win a quad match with St. Paul, Green Ridge and Sacred Heart on Thursday in Marshall.

Due to illness, the Lady Gremlins were unable to post a team score, according to coach Julie Sobaski.

Claire Sobaski was medalist, firing a 44. Marshall’s McKenzie Dunlap was runner-up one stroke behind.

Sacred Heart junior Noelle Sunnarborg shot a personal-best 48 to tie for third. Anjanae Williams shot a 55.

The Lady Gremlins host California, Green Ridge and St, Paul at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Sedalia Country Club.

Team Scores:

Marshall 207

St. Paul 242

Green Ridge 243

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Nevada 2, Smith-Cotton 1

Nevada defeated Smith-Cotton in its second season matchup in three sets Thursday, 25-19, 22-25, 25-10.

Otterville 2, Chilhowee 0

Fresh off its first-ever Kaysinger conference win, 2-0 over Lincoln, Otterville defeated Chilhowee 25-14, 25-3 at home Thursday.

Dalanney Stone had four aces, three assists and kills apiece and two blocks.

Holly Bailey scored nine aces.

The Eagles (2-5) host Cole Camp on Monday, Sept. 19.

Cole Camp 2, La Monte 0

The Lady Bluebirds won its second match in a 2-set sweep over La Monte 25-10, 25-9.

Alyssa Oelrichs had six kills, four aces and four digs. Bailey Heimsoth and Casey Bahrenburg had four kills apiece. Maddi Cook added three kills.

Cole Camp enters the Camdenton Tournament on Saturday with a record of 2-4.

Sacred Heart 2, Tipton 0

Hannah Wilhoit led the Lady Gremlins with eight kills in a 25-16, 25-10 victory over Tipton on Thursday.

Maddy McClain had six kills, while Adrianna Belles had five.

The Lady Gremlins enter the Camdenton tournament Saturday with a record of 7-5-2. Sacred Heart is slated to face Reeds Spring, Rock Bridge and Camdenton in pool play.

Senior Maddie Kindle is welcomed by her teammates after crushing a two-run home run in the sixth inning of the Lady Tigers’ 10-3 win over St. Pius X on Thursday night at Vansell Field in Liberty Park. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_AdobePhotoshopExpress_2016_09_15_213659-1.jpg Senior Maddie Kindle is welcomed by her teammates after crushing a two-run home run in the sixth inning of the Lady Tigers’ 10-3 win over St. Pius X on Thursday night at Vansell Field in Liberty Park. Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200