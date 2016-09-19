Quick Hits, Sept. 20

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S SOCCER

Sacred Heart 10, La Monte 2

Sergio Guerra paced the Gremlins with four goals — three in the first half — and Sebastian Aguero scored three in a 10-2 Sacred Heart victory over La Monte.

Aguero had three assists. Nolan Walker scored the Gremlins’ 10th goal.

Sacred Heart head coach Sam Jones said he credits much of the improved offensive play to assistant coach Jose Perez.

“(He) has created an improved attack utilizing the outside lanes of the field to a greater advantage,” Jones said. “The emergence of Ryan Chmelir as an outside half has created more chances for the Gremlins.”

Kieran Rich scored off a pass from Juan Fernandez for La Monte, and Charlie Fletcher would score unassisted. Jesus Martinez had 17 saves in the loss. La Monte is 1-7 overall and 0-2 in conference.

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

Smithton medals a pair at Smith-Cotton Invitational

Katlynne Dedrick and Sarah White medaled for Smithton girl’s cross-country Saturday at the Smith-Cotton Invitational in Sedalia.

Dedrick placed 10th with a time of 24 minutes 51 seconds. White finished 13th at 25:55.

Paige Newton medaled in the junior varsity race, placing third.

Trey Snapp and Andrew Frazee placed 23rd and 31st, respectively, in the boys’ race.

Masun Smith was 11th in the junior varsity race, and Jeremy Bridges finished 19th.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

California 2, Sacred Heart 1

A slow start doomed Sacred Heart against California on Monday, losing 15-25, 25-23, 24-26 in Sedalia.

Head coach David Fall said the team struggled to get the first ball up in the first set.

Madison McClain and Hannah Wilhoit had 10 kills and two blocks apiece.

Anna Callis had eight kills and 17 digs. Annalise Mergen had 23 assists and 18 digs.

Versailles 2, Smith-Cotton 0

The Versailles Lady Tigers defeated Smith-Cotton 25-21, 25-21 Monday in Versailles.

LATE WEEKEND RESULTS

Sacred Heart 5-2 at Camdenton

Sacred Heart went 5-1 in pool play finishing in a tie for 1st with Camdenton and qualifying for the Gold Bracket of the Camdenton Tournament. Marshfield eliminated the Lady Gremlins in bracket play.

The Lady Gremlins picked up wins over Reeds Spring 25-22, 25-21 and Rock Bridge 25-15, 25-17. Sacred Heart split its match with Camdenton 20-25, 26-24.

Madison McClain, who was named all-tournament, tallied 42 digs.

Anna Callis had 28 kills and 27 digs on the day. Hannah Wilhoit had 29 kills and 12 blocks.

Setter Annalise Mergen collected 72 assists.

Northwest third at Knob Noster Tournament

After claiming its pool with two victories and a tie, the Northwest Lady Mustangs placed third in bracket play Saturday at the Knob Noster Volleyball Tournament.

Northwest defeated Smithton 25-17, 25-21 and Concordia 25-17, 25-23. The Lady Mustangs split its pool play match with Clinton 25-22, 23-25.

Crest Ridge defeated Northwest in three sets, 25-18, 21-25, 18-25 to begin bracket place. Northwest claimed third with a three-set victory over Clinton 25-20, 19-25, 25-18.

Northwest is 11-4-1 on the season. The Lady Mustangs host Stover at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

