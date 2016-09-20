Quick Hits, Sept. 21

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S SOCCER

Knob Noster 8, La Monte 3

In a makeup contest from Aug. 30, Knob Noster defeated La Monte 8-3 Tuesday in La Monte.

Charlie Fletcher scored twice on assists from Juan Fernandez and Trenton Johnson.

Kieran Rich assisted Fernandez for the third Viking’s score. Jesus Martinez and five saves.

La Monte 5, Knob Noster 4

Charlie Fletcher had a hat trick in a La Monte 5-4 victory over Knob Noster on Tuesday.

Kobe Callahan and Kieran Rich provided assists to Fletcher. Rich scored on an assist from Juan Fernandez.

Rich scored the game-winner away on an assist from Serafin Lemus. Jesus Martinez finished with nine saves.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S TENNIS

Smith-Cotton 7, Nevada 2

The Smith-Cotton girls tennis team dealt West Central Conference foe Nevada its first loss of the season on Tuesday, notching a 7-2 match win on the road.

Elizabeth Matz, Rachael Meyer, Allison Burton and Kali Heavener all won in singles and doubles for S-C. Florida Aonzo also got a singles win for the Lady Tigers (7-4).

LATE MONDAY RESULTS

Smith-Cotton 6, Camdenton 3

Seniors Rachael Meyer and Allison Burton continued their outstanding seasons, winning their singles matchups and as a doubles team as the Smith-Cotton girls tennis team won, 6-3, on Monday night at Camdenton.

Meyer won 8-1 at No. 2 singles and Burton won 8-0 at No. 3; they won their matchup at No. 2 doubles, 8-3. Also posting singles wins for S-C (6-4) were Elizabeth Matz, Kali Heavener and Mariya Slipych.

Knob Noster 9, Lexington 0

Jessica Yates earned her 10th singles win, while she and her partner Alexis Allen moved to 12-1 in doubles in a 9-0 victory Monday over Lexington.

Elizabeth Eccleton defeated Clarisa Caldwell 8-4, Alexis Corona defeated Ashley Menard 8-4, Ella Konrad defeated Sydney Lautenschlager 8-3 and Brianna Yacobozzi defeated Courtney Chaney 8-1 to complete the singles matches.

Eccleton and Corona defeated Chloe and Lautenschlager 8-2, while Coronoa and Konrad defeated Menard and Chaney 8-2.

The Lady Panthers are 8-3 overall and undefeated (8-0) in conference.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

LATE MONDAY RESULTS

Smith-Cotton JV 40, Nevada 22

The Smith-Cotton JV football team traveled to Nevada on Monday and brought home a 40-22 victory.

S-C jumped out to a 28-0 lead on two touchdown runs by Davion Sparks; a fumble recovery in the end zone by Justin Osburn and a 70-yard TD run by Kyler Simoncic. Brett Grupe converted two PATs/ and Sparks added a two-point conversion.

Nevada responded with a pair of TDs and two-point tries to cut the S-C lead to 28-16, but S-C answered with scores by Garrett Walkington on a 20-yard interception return and Brandon Neale on a four-yard run.

The S-C freshmen team also won, 7-6, on a pass from Grupe to Trevon Franklin and a Grupe PAT. Freshmen Coach Patrick Pyle said, “Our offense controlled the clock and kept the ball out of their hands. Our defense was just as amazing, coming up with big plays when needed.”

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

LATE MONDAY RESULTS

Green Ridge 2, Cole Camp 1

The Green Ridge Lady Tigers defeated Cole Camp at home Tuesday, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20.

Madisyn Bridges led Green Ridge (11-5) with 14 kills and two blocks.

Quincy Scotten had 16 assists and eight kills, while Bailey Harding and Maddy Barnes had three aces apiece.

Merry Allen had 10 digs and two aces.

Windsor 2, Lakeland 0

Ashley Ebeling had nine kills Monday in a 25-12, 25-15 Windsor victory over Lakeland.

Carmyn Johnson and Devyn Williams had three kills apiece. Williams served for seven points.

The Windsor junior varsity defeated Lakeland 25-9, 25-20.

Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

