Aguero’s four goals lead Gremlins over Smithton, 6-0

Sebastian Aguero scored again, again and again.

By the time he slow-danced his hat-trick score into goal, curving a Smithton defender and its goalkeeper with his eyes, Sacred Heart led 5-0 before the half.

Sam Bello and Fransisco Rojas also scored, while Teagan Trammel netted a penalty kick in the eighth minute and scored the only second-half goal with 26 minutes to play in a 6-0 Gremlin victory Tuesday over Smithton at Swezey Field at Clover Dell Park in Sedalia.

Aguero, who also had two assists, said his experience as a goalkeeper keeps him cool as a striker in front of goal.

“I kind of know the game,” Aguero said. “I’m thinking, ‘Where would I go?’ and I should put it on the opposite side. That helps me a lot.”

Smithton head coach Sean Hutchinson said the Tigers played well despite the score.

“I’ve got a really young team,” Hutchinson said. “We just tried to possess the ball as much as possible. Sacred Heart is a great team.”

Gremlins head coach Sam Jones was familiar with his opponent. He coached the Tigers two years ago, and currently teaches science at Smithton.

Jones expressed some mixed feelings in beating a team he knew so well.

“I see them every day in the classroom,” Jones said. “Even playing against us, I want them to be successful … It’s conflicting because, again, I’ve coached a lot of these kids at the junior high level. I don’t like seeing them lose. It doesn’t feel good to beat them at all, quite the opposite.”

When asked if there was extra-incentive to defeat Sacred Heart on Tuesday, Hutchinson paused, thought and issued a half-truth.

“No,” he said with a laugh. “You can say there was, if you want to. We just work close together. We get along really well, and he’s coached Smithton in the past. So, I think the kids would have liked to win to kind of have fun with him at school but, no, not really.”

Despite the conflict, rivalry and jokes, Aguero’s performance stole the show on the pitch before the sun could set. He made four goals in a half look easy, and, despite fancy footwork, said his approach was uncomplicated.

“I always try to play simple, and I think that’s the key for success,” Aguero said. “Just play simple, don’t try to be fancy, play as a team. That’s how we have success.”

Sacred Heart (4-5-1) is scheduled to face Kickapoo, Smith-Cotton and Jefferson City at the Kickapoo Tournament in Springfield Sept. 23-24.

Smithton (1-8) host Christian Fellowship School of Columbia 5 p.m. Friday.

Sergio Aguero, right, heads the ball during a 6-0 Sacred Heart victory Tuesday over Smithton at Clover Dell Park in Sedalia. Aguero scored four times and had two assists. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_5468.jpg Sergio Aguero, right, heads the ball during a 6-0 Sacred Heart victory Tuesday over Smithton at Clover Dell Park in Sedalia. Aguero scored four times and had two assists. Alex Agueros | Democrat Teagan Trammel watches a corner kick Tuesday at Clover Dell Park in Sedalia during a 6-0 Gremlin victory over the Smithton Tigers. Trammel scored twice on the match, once on a penalty kick and once in front of goal with 26 minutes to play. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_5551.jpg Teagan Trammel watches a corner kick Tuesday at Clover Dell Park in Sedalia during a 6-0 Gremlin victory over the Smithton Tigers. Trammel scored twice on the match, once on a penalty kick and once in front of goal with 26 minutes to play. Alex Agueros | Democrat Roman Boyko, left, challenges Tanner Ellis for a ball Tuesday during a 6-0 Smithton loss to Sacred Heart at Swezey Field at Clover Dell Park in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_5501.jpg Roman Boyko, left, challenges Tanner Ellis for a ball Tuesday during a 6-0 Smithton loss to Sacred Heart at Swezey Field at Clover Dell Park in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2