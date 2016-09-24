Cole Camp spells lights out for Windsor

Returning from a thirty-minute delay due to power outage, Cole Camp led the Windsor Greyhounds 14-0 after a quick touchdown by quarterback Holt Wroten.

Windsor fired back with a 15-yard touchdown pass received by Malachi Cooper. The Bluebird quarterback would find the end zone again at the end of the second quarter with just 22 seconds on the clock

The Greyhounds scored as the horn went off for halftime with a completed 40-yard touchdown pass, and trailed 22-15 at half.

The Bluebirds piled on its lead in the second half, outscoring the home team 30-6.

Cole Camp (5-1) hosts Tipton 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 . Windsor faces Wentworth Military Academy on the road at 7 p.m. next Friday.

