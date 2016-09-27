Tigers maul Vikings at conference, 5-0

Green Ridge Tigers Head Soccer Coach Stefan Basham said the La Monte Vikings had improved since the last time the two teams played.

The Tigers collected 10 goals in La Monte on Friday, Sept. 16 with about 15 minutes left to play in a regular-season match. Tuesday at the Kaysinger Conference Soccer Tournament in Stover, Green Ridge defeated the Vikings 5-0 in its first pool play match.

“I saw a lot of improvement from La Monte,” Basham said. “They came to play.”

Three goals in the first half and pair in the second lifted the Tigers beyond La Monte. The Tigers led 1-0 in the 32nd minute when Alex Ribikh charged a header off the crossbar. A minute later, Ribikh played pass of a La Monte defender and touched the second Green Ridge score past keeper.

Walker Dove scored the third Green Ridge goal on a rolling shot that split stationary Viking defenders.

With 13:16 to play, a La Monte corner kick transformed into a Green Ridge counter. Eric Ray, who scored the first Tigers goal, halted the attack, turned and fired for his second score, and the Tigers’ fourth.

Jordon Dillon redirected a pass over the final defender of La Monte’s back line to increase the Green Ridge lead to 5-0 with seven minutes to play.

Ben Barnes recorded two assists while Ryan Dove had one. Basham said the Tigers’ passing was exceptional, but overall communication lacked.

“I think our passing, it’s getting crisper,” Basham said. “I was very impressed … I would say we weren’t being assertive enough, and communication was not at its best.”

La Monte opened pool play Monday with a 3-1 loss to Stover. Green Ridge is scheduled to host the Bulldogs at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the final day of pool matches.

Cole Camp hosts Smithton at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Bluebirds suffered a 7-0 loss to Sacred Heart, now 2-0 on the tournament, in its first pool play match Tuesday.

Sebastian Aguero scored the first three Gremlin goals in the first half. Teagan Trammel and Fransisco Rojas made it 5-0 at half.

Sam Bello scored on an assist from Rojas with 30 minutes to play, and Dylan Ellwood scored Sacred Heart’s final goal on a penalty kick.

After pool play, the Kaysinger Conference Soccer Tournament concludes Saturday. The consolation match begins at 10 a.m. in Stover, followed by a third-place match at noon and the championship at 2 p.m.

Alex Ribikh dribbles Tuesday at the Kaysinger Conference Soccer Tournament in Stover during a 5-0 Green Ridge victory over La Monte. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_6212.jpg Alex Ribikh dribbles Tuesday at the Kaysinger Conference Soccer Tournament in Stover during a 5-0 Green Ridge victory over La Monte. Alex Agueros | Democrat Juan Fernandez eludes a Green Ridge defender during a 5-0 La Monte loss Monday at the Kaysinger Conference Soccer Tournament in Stover. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_6221.jpg Juan Fernandez eludes a Green Ridge defender during a 5-0 La Monte loss Monday at the Kaysinger Conference Soccer Tournament in Stover. Alex Agueros | Democrat Skylar Balke, middle, battles for position Tuesday during a Kaysinger Conference Soccer Tournament pool play match against Sacred Heart in Stover. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_6275.jpg Skylar Balke, middle, battles for position Tuesday during a Kaysinger Conference Soccer Tournament pool play match against Sacred Heart in Stover. Alex Agueros | Democrat

Green Ridge, Sacred Heart win as Kaysinger soccer tournament continues

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

