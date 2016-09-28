Quick Hits, Sept. 28

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Sacred Heart runner-up at districts

The Lady Gremlins placed second Tuesday at the Class 1, District 2 golf tournament at Indian Foothills in Marshall.

Abby Smeltzer and Claire Sobaski received all district honors placing sixth and 11th, respectively. Sacred Heart finished with a team score of 441.

Father Tolton won the tournament with a team score of 366. Green Ridge golfer Madison Billingsley also received all district honors placing fifth.

The Sacred Heart Gremlins and Madison Billingley will compete at sectionals at Redfield Golf Course in Eugene on Monday, Oct. 3.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Green Ridge 2, Smithton 0

Quincy Scotten had nine assists and four kills Tuesday in a 25-13, 25-17 Green Ridge victory at Smithton.

Madisyn Bridges led the Lady Tigers with six kills and two aces. Natalie Hammers recorded four aces and May Allen had four digs.

Green Ridge (13-5) open the Kaysinger Conference Volleyball Tournament as the No. 2 seed Thursday in Cole Camp.

Cole Camp 2, Tipton 0

Bailey Heimsoth and Maddi Cook had six kills apiece in a 25-14, 25-5 victory Tuesday at Tipton.

Heimsoth added 10 digs on the match. Alyssa Oelrichs had 15 assists and Casey Bahrenburg had four kills.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

Smith-Cotton 7, Clinton 0

Smith-Cotton improved to 12-3-1 on the season with a 7-0 victory Tuesday over Clinton in Sedalia.

Jonathan Lopez and Carlos Aguirre scored twice, while Alan Castillo, Antonio Olivos and Eduardo Alonso pushed the count to seven with one goal each.

Aguirre acquired two assists on the match. Colby Edgar and Brody Barklage combined for the shutout in goal.

The junior varsity defeated the Cardinals, 9-0.

