Front-runners emerge at Kaysinger volleyball tournament

Leaders emerged Thursday among the Kaysinger Conference Volleyball Tournament field after day one of pool play in Cole Camp.

Sacred Heart took care of business in pool A, defeating Northwest and Smithton in two sets with a plus-24 differential in both matches. The Northwest Lady Mustangs defeated Smithton 25-16, 25-20.

Northwest head coach Chelsea Gieselman said her 9-girl roster is up to the endurance challenge of winning the conference tournament.

“That’s all them,” Gieselman said. “They have a fun time out there on the court. We’ve played in two tournaments, and they’re pretty good. We stay up because we play a lot of matches.”

Green Ridge went 2-0 with sweeps over Stover and Lincoln. The Lady Tigers look to clinch pool B with in a 9 a.m. match Saturday, Oct. 1 with Tipton to conclude pool play.

Cole Camp gained early control of the pool C with a 2-0 victory over top-seeded Windsor.

“We struggled a lot with Cole Camp,” Said Greyhounds head coach Nancy Rhoads. “We keep struggling with Cole Camp.”

The Bluebirds also swept the Greyhounds last week. Cole Camp head coach Abby Massingill said there was no trick to beating Windsor, or anyone else.

“Just consistency,” Massingill said. “The secret to beating any team is being consistent on our side of the court and not backing down after making a mistake. One thing we’ve worked on is not letting one mistake snowball into a thousand mistakes, and just staying positive.”

She said hosting the tournament, and pursuing its title, is important to the team.

“It’s important because the Kaysinger conference is such a strong conference,” Massingill said. “And to come out on top of it is an honor, because there are some good teams. It’s fun to play here.”

Pool play continues 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 in Cole Camp.

MATCH RESULTS:

Sacred Heart 2, Northwest 0 (25-13, 25-13)

Green Ridge 2, Stover 0 (25-21, 25-22)

Cole Camp 2, Windsor 0 (25-7, 25-16)

Northwest 2, Smithton 0 (25-16, 25-20)

Lincoln 2, Tipton 0 (25-17, 25-15)

Otterville 1, La Monte 1 (27-26, 15-25)

Sacred Heart 2, Smithton 0 (25-8, 25-18)

Green Ridge 2, Lincoln 0 (25-8, 25-16)

Windsor 2, La Monte 0 (25-14, 25-12)

Stover 1, Tipton 1 (22-25, 25-11)

Cole Camp 2, Otterville 0 (25-10, 25-18)

