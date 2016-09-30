Cole Camp thumps Tipton on homecoming

COLE CAMP — The Farrar family put on a show for homecoming at Cole Camp and heightened the intrigue for ultimate conference bragging rights Friday, Sept. 30 in a 49-14 victory over Tipton.

Jordan Farrar scored twice and Jaycee Farrar scored once on the ground, behind blocks from Bluebird center Jarrett Farrar.

Head coach Kevin Shearer said he enjoys having three talented brothers on the roster.

“I’m very proud of (Jarrett’s) performance all year long,” Shearer said. “Jaycee … he was late in the game there, he runs hard. And then of course, Jordan, he’s the younger brother. He’s a heck of an athlete and heck of a runner.”

Jordan set up the first Cole Camp score on a 22-yard carry after Tipton received the opening kickoff, but lost a fumble on third and six on its own 44-yard line.

Austin Berendzen finished the drive with a 5-yard quarterback keep.

The Cardinals (2-5) committed a second turnover on its second drive, mishandling the snap on a punt. Cole Camp, beginning its drive in the red zone, scored on a Berendzen 19-yard rushing touchdown to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.

Tipton recovered a third fumble, but lost a fourth with less than two minutes left in the first quarter. The Cardinals committed four turnovers Friday.

Cardinals head coach Tony Braby said his team was out-matched.

“It just wasn’t our night to be able to play with them,” Braby said. “Someone their own size and speed is going to be able to slow them down a little bit, we couldn’t even slow them down. I told the kids to forget it, and move on.”

Braby said he would love to watch Cole Camp and Lincoln play two weeks from Friday.

“That should be a dandy,” he said.

The Lincoln Cardinals remained undefeated after beating Slater at home 60-6 on Friday.Buzz around Cole Camp, and perhaps the rest of the conference is fixated on a different Bluebirds and Cardinals matchup scheduled Oct. 14.

Shearer said he was looking forward to improving on a 32-6 road loss to Lincoln last season.

“We played a good football game against them last year,” Shearer said. “It kind of got away from us in the fourth quarter, but it was a close game through three. We’re just hoping to do a better job against them. They’re very talented.”

The first half wasn’t pretty, but it was quick. Cole Camp was forced to punt after recovering a fumble on third down, but regained possession after the Cardinals muffed it.

Jordan Farrar set up another Bluebirds touchdown with a 24-yard gain. Evan Shearer hauled in a 5-yard touchdown reception to give Cole Camp a 21-0 lead.

The Bluebirds (6-1) recovered yet another Tipton fumble with 1:06 to play in the first half. Jordan Farrar scored from 20 yards away on a no-huddle Cole Camp drive and led Tipton 28-0.

Dakota Pace, who returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Lincoln in his last game, scored the first Tipton touchdown on another kickoff return. The Cardinals failed to convert and trailed 28-6.

Cole Camp raced down the field and called the game’s first timeout after a Jordan Farrar 44-yard ground gain. He finished the drive with a 5-yard score after the break, and the Bluebirds led 35-6 at halftime.

Jaycee Farrar gave Cole Camp a 35-yard lead with a 5-yard touchdown on the first drive of the second half.

Tipton recovered a Bluebirds fumble on its own 6-yard line, halting a sure Cole Camp scoring drive.

With 7:48 to play, Pace blew up a hole at the Tipton 11-yard line and dashed 89 yards for a Cardinals touchdown. He converted the 2-point attempt and brought the Tipton deficit to 42-14.

Holt Wroten, cousin of the Farrar brothers, had a pair of touchdowns negated by penalties in the fourth quarter. On identical plays, a block in the back negated a 47-yard score and relegated a 44-yard touchdown to a 20-yard gain.

Aden Hernandez eventually rushed for a 14-yard touchdown to re-commence the running clock and lead Tipton 49-14.

Cole Camp pounded away at the Tipton defensive front in the game’s final minutes. The Bluebirds took a knee on the 7 to seal its victory.

Jordan Farrar, 24, runs forward Friday in a 49-14 Bluebirds homecoming victory over Tipton. Jordan Farrar scored two touchdowns and his brother, Jaycee, scored another. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_6839-1.jpg Jordan Farrar, 24, runs forward Friday in a 49-14 Bluebirds homecoming victory over Tipton. Jordan Farrar scored two touchdowns and his brother, Jaycee, scored another. Braiden Brownfield, 9, attempts a pass Friday, Sept. 30, to Tyler Pierson in the first half of a 49-14 Tipton loss at Cole Camp. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_6694-1.jpg Braiden Brownfield, 9, attempts a pass Friday, Sept. 30, to Tyler Pierson in the first half of a 49-14 Tipton loss at Cole Camp. Alex Agueros | Democrat Brady Smith, left, breaks up a reception attempt from Tipton receiver Tyler Pierson in the first half of a 49-14 Cole Camp victory over Tipton at home Friday, Sept. 30. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_6698-1.jpg Brady Smith, left, breaks up a reception attempt from Tipton receiver Tyler Pierson in the first half of a 49-14 Cole Camp victory over Tipton at home Friday, Sept. 30. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2