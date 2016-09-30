Lady Tigers tennis scraps Camdenton in districts

Matching its postseason performance from last year, Smith-Cotton girls tennis advanced to the second round of Class 2, District 9 semifinals Monday with a 5-1 victory over Camdenton at Liberty Park in Sedalia.

The Lady Tigers went 2-1 in doubles. Teams of Elizabeth Matz, Kali Heavener and Rachael Meyer, Allison Burton defeated their opponents won matches by scores of 8-4.

It took an 8-10 tiebreaker to prevent a doubles sweep, as Mariya Slipych and Flo Aonzo fell to Macie Abell and Hannah Robinson.

In a race to five matches, three Smith-Cotton wins suspended play. Meyer defeated Adriana Verlarde 6-0, 6-1 to secure the Lady Tigers’ victory.

Elizabeth Matz defeated Carter Demark 6-2, 6-0 in singles, but said avenging a doubles loss to Camdenton was a personal highlight.

She said the difference between Monday’s doubles match was landing shots on the line, and playing aggressively.

“We redeemed ourselves,” Matz said. “We were thinking about placement, and where we wanted to put the ball … At the net, I feel like we’re really strong.”

Burton said she hit all the right shots in a 6-0, 6-4 singles victory over Olivia Kline and her doubles victory with Meyer.

“Cross-court shots are what helped me today,” Burton said. “And short shots, that (Kline) couldn’t get to. She couldn’t turn some of my serves, either.”

Smith-Cotton (9-4) travels to No. 2 seed Lebanon for a 4 p.m. district semifinals match Tuesday.

Allison Burton returns a serve Monday, Sept. 26 at Liberty Park in Sedalia during a 6-0, 6-4 singles victory over Olivia Kline in the Class 2, District 9 girls tennis tournament. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_6064.jpg Allison Burton returns a serve Monday, Sept. 26 at Liberty Park in Sedalia during a 6-0, 6-4 singles victory over Olivia Kline in the Class 2, District 9 girls tennis tournament. Alex Agueros | Democrat Rachael Meyer lands after a swing Monday at Liberty Park in Sedalia. Meyer surrendered one game in a victory over Adriana Verlarde and won her doubles match with partner Allison Burton in round one of the Class 2, District 9 girls tennis tournament. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_6122.jpg Rachael Meyer lands after a swing Monday at Liberty Park in Sedalia. Meyer surrendered one game in a victory over Adriana Verlarde and won her doubles match with partner Allison Burton in round one of the Class 2, District 9 girls tennis tournament. Alex Agueros | Democrat Flo Aonzo swings at the net during a doubles match Monday at Liberty Park in Sedalia in the Class 2, District 9 girls tennis tournament. Aonzo and partner Mariya Slipych, left, lost a tiebreak 8-10 in the only Smith-Cotton match loss of the day. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_6073.jpg Flo Aonzo swings at the net during a doubles match Monday at Liberty Park in Sedalia in the Class 2, District 9 girls tennis tournament. Aonzo and partner Mariya Slipych, left, lost a tiebreak 8-10 in the only Smith-Cotton match loss of the day. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2