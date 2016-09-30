Lady Tigers tennis scraps Camdenton in districts

Matching its postseason performance from last year, Smith-Cotton girls tennis advanced to the second round of Class 2, District 9 semifinals Monday with a 5-1 victory over Camdenton at Liberty Park in Sedalia.
The Lady Tigers went 2-1 in doubles. Teams of Elizabeth Matz, Kali Heavener and Rachael Meyer, Allison Burton defeated their opponents won matches by scores of 8-4.
It took an 8-10 tiebreaker to prevent a doubles sweep, as Mariya Slipych and Flo Aonzo fell to Macie Abell and Hannah Robinson.
In a race to five matches, three Smith-Cotton wins suspended play. Meyer defeated Adriana Verlarde 6-0, 6-1 to secure the Lady Tigers’ victory.
Elizabeth Matz defeated Carter Demark 6-2, 6-0 in singles, but said avenging a doubles loss to Camdenton was a personal highlight.
She said the difference between Monday’s doubles match was landing shots on the line, and playing aggressively.
“We redeemed ourselves,” Matz said. “We were thinking about placement, and where we wanted to put the ball … At the net, I feel like we’re really strong.”
Burton said she hit all the right shots in a 6-0, 6-4 singles victory over Olivia Kline and her doubles victory with Meyer.
“Cross-court shots are what helped me today,” Burton said. “And short shots, that (Kline) couldn’t get to. She couldn’t turn some of my serves, either.”
Smith-Cotton (9-4) travels to No. 2 seed Lebanon for a 4 p.m. district semifinals match Tuesday.
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2