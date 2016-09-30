Posted on by

Smith-Cotton softball third at conference


By Alex Agueros - [email protected]

Bailey Smith takes off for third during a 12-2 victory Saturday over St. Pius X in the West Central Conference Tournament at Centennial Park in Sedalia.


Alex Agueros | Democrat

Sarah Bergman delivers a pitch during a 12-2 victory Saturday over St. Pius X in the West Central Conference Tournament at Centennial Park in Sedalia.


Alex Agueros | Democrat

The Smith-Cotton softball team poses for a photo Saturday after defeating Nevada 9-8 in the third-place game of the West Central Conference Tournament at Centennial Park in Sedalia.


Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200

An early loss in the West Central Conference Softball Tournament may prove to be a turning point in Smith-Cotton’s season.

The Lady Tigers won twice — 12-2 over St. Pius X, 9-8 over Nevada — to claim third Saturday in the WCC Tournament at Centennial Field in Sedalia, but not before a 7-5 loss to the top-seeded Clinton Cardinals.

Head coach Janeil Draffen said S-C’s Saturday morning loss was its best game of the season. The effort was so strong against Clinton, that a 12-2 victory over St. Pius X in game two of pool play was a disappointment.

“We were a little dead,” Draffen said. “Even the girls said it felt more like a loss than a win, especially coming off the first game … We got the win, and that’s the main thing. They’re talented enough to be a little dead and still get the win.

“The first game, that was the best seven innings they played all year.”

A Smith-Cotton 9-run second frame sunk St. Pius X. Maddy Kindle led off the inning with a stand-up triple to left. The Lady Tigers led 4-1 after five straight hits, and 9-1 by the inning’s end.

Sarah Bergman allowed one run in four innings. Despite the performance, she echoed Draffen and said the 7-5 loss to Clinton — in which the Lady Tigers nearly rallied from four runs back — was a game to remember.

“We stayed up the entire game,” Bergman said. “We all worked together really well.”

Smith-Cotton (3-13) hosts Jefferson City 5 p.m. Monday at Liberty Park in Sedalia.

Bailey Smith takes off for third during a 12-2 victory Saturday over St. Pius X in the West Central Conference Tournament at Centennial Park in Sedalia.
http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_5978.jpgBailey Smith takes off for third during a 12-2 victory Saturday over St. Pius X in the West Central Conference Tournament at Centennial Park in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat

Sarah Bergman delivers a pitch during a 12-2 victory Saturday over St. Pius X in the West Central Conference Tournament at Centennial Park in Sedalia.
http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_5954.jpgSarah Bergman delivers a pitch during a 12-2 victory Saturday over St. Pius X in the West Central Conference Tournament at Centennial Park in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat

The Smith-Cotton softball team poses for a photo Saturday after defeating Nevada 9-8 in the third-place game of the West Central Conference Tournament at Centennial Park in Sedalia.
http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_sc-team-sball-2016.jpgThe Smith-Cotton softball team poses for a photo Saturday after defeating Nevada 9-8 in the third-place game of the West Central Conference Tournament at Centennial Park in Sedalia. Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200

By Alex Agueros

[email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

Sedalia Democrat

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

comments powered by Disqus