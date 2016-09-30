Smith-Cotton softball third at conference

An early loss in the West Central Conference Softball Tournament may prove to be a turning point in Smith-Cotton’s season.

The Lady Tigers won twice — 12-2 over St. Pius X, 9-8 over Nevada — to claim third Saturday in the WCC Tournament at Centennial Field in Sedalia, but not before a 7-5 loss to the top-seeded Clinton Cardinals.

Head coach Janeil Draffen said S-C’s Saturday morning loss was its best game of the season. The effort was so strong against Clinton, that a 12-2 victory over St. Pius X in game two of pool play was a disappointment.

“We were a little dead,” Draffen said. “Even the girls said it felt more like a loss than a win, especially coming off the first game … We got the win, and that’s the main thing. They’re talented enough to be a little dead and still get the win.

“The first game, that was the best seven innings they played all year.”

A Smith-Cotton 9-run second frame sunk St. Pius X. Maddy Kindle led off the inning with a stand-up triple to left. The Lady Tigers led 4-1 after five straight hits, and 9-1 by the inning’s end.

Sarah Bergman allowed one run in four innings. Despite the performance, she echoed Draffen and said the 7-5 loss to Clinton — in which the Lady Tigers nearly rallied from four runs back — was a game to remember.

“We stayed up the entire game,” Bergman said. “We all worked together really well.”

Smith-Cotton (3-13) hosts Jefferson City 5 p.m. Monday at Liberty Park in Sedalia.

Bailey Smith takes off for third during a 12-2 victory Saturday over St. Pius X in the West Central Conference Tournament at Centennial Park in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_5978.jpg Bailey Smith takes off for third during a 12-2 victory Saturday over St. Pius X in the West Central Conference Tournament at Centennial Park in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat Sarah Bergman delivers a pitch during a 12-2 victory Saturday over St. Pius X in the West Central Conference Tournament at Centennial Park in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_5954.jpg Sarah Bergman delivers a pitch during a 12-2 victory Saturday over St. Pius X in the West Central Conference Tournament at Centennial Park in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat The Smith-Cotton softball team poses for a photo Saturday after defeating Nevada 9-8 in the third-place game of the West Central Conference Tournament at Centennial Park in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_sc-team-sball-2016.jpg The Smith-Cotton softball team poses for a photo Saturday after defeating Nevada 9-8 in the third-place game of the West Central Conference Tournament at Centennial Park in Sedalia. Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

