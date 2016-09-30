Santa Fe claims Smith-Cotton Invitational

The Santa Fe Chiefs defeated Versailles in the championship match of the Smith-Cotton Volleyball Invitational in two sets, 25-23, 25-21 to claim the tournament title Saturday in Sedalia.

Smith-Cotton Tigers placed third at the tournament. The swept Higginsville and Kirksville in pool play, but lost in the semifinals to Santa Fe. The Lady Tigers defeated Kirksville in the third-place game 25-20, 25-15.

S-C head volleyball coach Chad Harter said the event ran well, and is a good checkpoint in the teams’ season.

“(Smith-Cotton activities director) Rob Davis has done a really good job organizing this,” Harter said. “It’s typically a smaller tournament, it gives us a lot of teams we don’t normally get to see over the course of a season

“It’s typically a place where we turn around our season.”

The tournament featured six teams, Smith-Cotton, Versailles, Marshall, Higginsville, Kirksville and Santa Fe, and lasted about six hours.

In first set of the championship match, Santa Fe led 17-12 to force a Versailles timeout. The Lady Tigers crawled within a point before the Chiefs put the set away 25-23.

Smith-Cotton travels to Versailles 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

Kellan Boehm swings during a match Saturday against Santa Fe in the championship match of the Smith-Cotton Volleyball Invitational in Sedalia. Versailles finished runner-up, falling to the Chiefs in two sets 25-23, 25-21. Sadie Limback attacks during a Santa Fe victory over the Versailles Lady Tigers 25-23, 25-21 Saturday in the championship match of the Smith-Cotton Volleyball Invitational in Sedalia.