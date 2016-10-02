Lady Gremlins volleyball captures conference tournament

Anna Callis did not feel nervous through the entire Kaysinger Conference Volleyball Tournament until the championship match.

In the first set against Cole Camp, the host school and last year’s champions, Callis sent swing after swing beyond the back line and out of play.

Down 15-4 in the first set, Callis kept swinging. Sacred Heart dropped the first set, 18-25, and won the next two 25-13, 25-14 Saturday, Oct. 1, behind a team-high 15 kills from Callis to win the Kaysinger Conference Tournament.

Callis, who also had 17 digs, said Satuday’s match was “a huge mental game” and described her first-set anxiety.

“For the seniors, this is our first championship game in the conference tournament since freshman year,” Callis said. “So we were very excited but at the same time we really, really wanted it, so we came out here a little nervous at the beginning, no doubt. But once we got into the swing of things, we played a lot better.”

Hannah Wilhoit had 11 kills, 16 digs and two blocks for Sacred Heart. Maccy McClain had nine kills and eight digs, while Annalise Mergen had 32 assists at setter.

Cole Camp, in its fourth match of the day, dealt Sacred Heart its only set loss of the tournament.

Lady Bluebirds head coach Abby Massingill said Cole Camp endured a long tournament with toughness.

“We didn’t back down,” Massingill said. We were still getting touches on box, we were still swinging hard. We made more mistakes on our side of the court. I’m looking forward to playing them again with some fresh legs.”

Cole Camp completed pool play 9 a.m. Saturday with a 25-14, 25-10 victory over La Monte, relegated Northwest to the fifth-place game with a 25-21, 25-17 victory to open bracket play and, in a rematch of last year’s championship, outlasted Green Ridge 25-15, 24-26, 25-21 in the semifinals.

In between the semifinals loss and third-place match, Green Ridge head coach Lori Larimore said defense was the difference in returning to the tournament championship.

“I think our defense wasn’t quite as crisp as we need for it to be,” Larimore said. “The girls, it’s good chemistry, they played well. They showed a lot of heart and a lot of mental toughness to come back … I’m proud of them.”

Green Ridge captured third place with a 21-25, 25-8, 25-12 victory over Windsor.

The Lady Mustangs defeated Lincoln for fifth place 23-25, 26-16, 25-8.

RESULTS:

Saturday pool play:

Green Ridge 2, Tipton 0 (25-17, 25-8)

Cole Camp 2, La Monte 0 (25-14, 25-10)

Stover 1, Lincoln 1 (25-9, 21-25)

Windsor 2, Otterville 0 (25-16, 25-11)

Final pool standings:

Pool A: Sacred Heart (+48), Northwest (-10), Smithton (-38)

Pool B: Green Ridge (+58), Lincoln (-20), Stover (+16), Tipton (-54)

Pool C: Cole Camp (+75), Windsor (+30), La Monte (-41), Otterville (-64)

Consolation bracket:

Smithton 2, La Monte 0 (25-11, 25-11)

Tipton 2, Otterville 1 (26-24, 21-25, 26-24)

Tipton 2, Stover 1 (25-23, 13-25, 25-19)

Championship bracket:

Windsor 2, Lincoln 0 (25-14, 25-11)

Cole Camp 2, Northwest 0 (25-21, 25-17)

Fifth—Northwest 2, Lincoln 1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-8)

Cole Camp 2, Green Ridge 1 (25-15, 24-26, 25-8)

Sacred Heart 2, Windsor 0 (25-10, 25-15)

Third—Green Ridge 2, Windsor 1 (21-25, 25-8, 25-12)

First—Sacred Heart 2, Cole Camp 1 (18-25, 25-13, 25-14)

From left, Grace Goodwin, Anna Callis, Madison McClain and Annalise Mergen celebrate a point over Cole Camp during the Kaysinger Conference Volleyball Tournament in Cole Camp on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Lady Gremlins won the tournament championship over the hosting Lady Bluebirds 18-25, 25-13, 25-14.

Bailey Heimsoth swings Saturday during a match against Northwest in the Kaysinger Conference Volleyball Tournament in Cole Camp. The Lady Bluebirds placed second in defense of its conference tournament title.

Madisyn Bridges, left, and Quincy Scotten react to a lost rally during a Kaysinger Conference Volleyball Tournament match with Cole Camp on Saturday. The Green Ridge Lady Tigers lost to Cole Camp in the semifinals and won third place over Windsor in three sets.

