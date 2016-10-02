Quick Hits, Oct. 3: Smith-Cotton’s Matz advances to tennis sectionals

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

LATE FRIDAY RESULTS

Windsor 52, Wentworth Military Academy 6

The Greyhounds collected 338 rushing yards and Riley Ferguson passed for 144 yards on four completions in a 52-6 victory Friday over Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington.

Malachi Cooper had 170 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Ferguson passed for three touchdowns and rushed for one.

Carlton Fowler, Jonah Roberts and Cole Paxton also scored for Windsor (2-5).

Lincoln 60, Slater 6

The Cardinals (7-0) stayed undefeated with a 60-6 victory over Slater at home Friday.

Boone Kroenke passed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on eight completions. Mason Sanders had both touchdown receptions and 75 yards.

Derek Stephens had 65 yards and three touchdowns on five carries. Connor Spunaugle had a pair of touchdowns and 64 yards on three carries.

Tyler Kroenke had two sacks and Caleb Smith had one.

Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

