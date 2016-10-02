Sacred Heart boys soccer six-peats

The Sacred Heart Gremlins took first place in the Kaysinger Soccer tournament Saturday, Oct. 1, at Stover defeating the Green Ridge Tigers 3-0.

Cole Camp took third in the previous match over the Stover Bulldogs 3-1.

It is the sixth straight year Sacred Heart earned the first place trophy, and first year defending it for head coach Sam Jones.

Jones said the Gremlins withheld Sebastian Aguero, offensively, in the first matchup between the teams — a 2-0 Sacred Heart victory Sept. 13.

“We gave them a little different look than the first time,” Jones said. “They’re very good defensively, They’ve got a good player in back, Eric Ray their sweeper. So last time we played Sebastian Aguero in goal against him and this time we played him in the field.”

Sacred heart moved Aguero and Sergio Guerra, who recently returned from a concussion, up to the forward position in hopes of putting more pressure on Green Ridge’s defense.

Teagan Trammell scored the first goal near midfield in the 22nd minute.

Tiger goalkeeper Keaton Gibbs received a red card and was ejected after a late tackle in efforts to try and stop Aguero from advancing.

Aguero eventually found the back of the net, scoring off of the penalty kick.

“I think scoring the second goal made us calm down,”Aguero said. “We were stressing the first half and (the goal) let us play how we play.”

Green Ridge put together a good string of shots on goal minutes before half, but Sacred Heart’s defense would prove to be too quick, often beating the Tigers to the ball and denying a finish to its advances.

The Gremlin’s speed, combined with another goal assisted by Ryan Chmelir and tapped in by Guerra, would set the score 3-0 in the 34th minute.

“We got more pressure on them obviously, especially in the first half,” Jones said . “It allowed us to open up offensively and I think that was key. If we tried to match them defense for defense, we didn’t want to get into a 1-0 game with them.”

Neither team scored in the second half, but Green Ridge improved upon its first half with five more shots on goal, one of which clipped the crossbar in the 70th minute.

Sebastian Aguero wins the header for Sacred Heart over Ryan Dove during the Kaysinger Soccer Tournament in Stover on Saturday, Oct. 1. Eli Kemp | Democrat Brandon Williams advances the Tigers during a 3-0 loss over Green Ridge in the Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Stover on Saturday, Oct. 1. Eli Kemp | Democrat

