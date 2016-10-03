Quick Hits, Oct. 4

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Guier qualifies for state tournament

Smith-Cotton golfer Annie Guier qualified for the Missouri State Golf Tournament after a No. 13 finish at the Class 2, Section 3 tournament Monday at Briarbrook Country Club in Carl Junction, Missouri.

Carl Junction won the team tournament with a team score of 342. Warrensburg shot a 361 and finished runner-up.

Taylor BeDell of Warrensburg was medalist with a 73. Guier finished plus-10 with an 88.

Taylor Fisher fisher shot a 103 for Smith-Cotton to end her junior campaign.

Smith-Cotton girls golf coach Chris Guffey said he was excited for Guier’s opportunity at state.

“She had a half a dozen 3-putts that hurt her score considerably,” Guffey said of Guier’s performance at sectionals. “The greens were tough to read, as well as damaged from maintenance issues. However, we get a week to clean that up and give it a go next week.”

The Class 2 girls golf championship is Oct. 10-11 at the Columbia Country Club in Columbia, Missouri.

Sacred Heart fourth at sectionals

Claire Sobaski shot a 91 to place 20th in the Class 1 Section 1 tournament at Redfield Golf Course in Russellville on Monday as the Sacred Heart Lady Gremlins placed fourth with a team score of 409.

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) High School won the tournament, firing a 308. Sarah Bell, Taryn Overstreet and Allison Bray finished first through third, respectively, for Notre Dame.

Julianna Bourgeret tied for 28th with a plus-27 score of 99, Noelle Sunnarborg was 33rd, Abby Smeltzer was 43rd and Anjanae Williams was 46th to round out the Lady Gremlins lineup.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Versailles 2, Warsaw 0

The Lady Tigers defeated Warsaw on the road Monday, 25-21, 25-14.

Brooke and Tessa Edgar led Versailles with eight kills apiece. Brooke had one block and 10 digs, and Tessa had four aces.

Taralee Edgar recorded 13 assists and three aces.

Mareena Bielinski had four kills, two aces and four digs, while Kenzie Wieberg had six kills and digs each.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Stover 7, Knob Noster 2

Colton Johannes scored five goals in a 7-2 Stover victory Monday at Knob Noster.

Camren Worthley and Bryce Bauer scored one goal apiece, and Alex Haag had 14 saves in goal.

Stover (9-4) faces Cole Camp on the road 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Sacred Heart 3, St. Paul Lutheran – Concordia 1

The Gremlins improved to 10-8-1 with a 3-1 victory at top-ranked Class 1 opponent St. Paul Lutheran – Concordia on Monday.

Francisco Rojas scored the first goal seven minutes in. Sebastian Aguero scored his 21st and 22nd goals to push the lead.

St. Paul Lutheran, the top-ranked Class 1 school in Missouri, scored on a corner kick with six minutes to play.

Dylan Hayden recorded six saves at goalkeeper for the Gremlins.

COLLEGE SOCCER

SFCC to host BRHC soccer day Oct. 9

State Fair Community College will sponsor Bothwell Regional Health Center soccer day Sunday, Oct. 9, at a doubleheader at the Sports Complex west of the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center on the Sedalia campus.

The first 100 fans will receive T-shirts courtesy of BRHC. They can be picked up under the SFCC tents at the northeast corner of the soccer field.

BRCH has committed funds for the next three years to the SFCC Foundation to help pay for SFCC’s new sports programs. The college added men’s and women’s soccer, softball and baseball at the beginning of this academic year.

The Lady Roadrunners will take on Indian Hills Community College in the first match at 2 p.m. The Roadrunners will host St. Louis Community College in a Missouri Community College Athletic Conference game at 4 p.m.

Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

