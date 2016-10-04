Stover edges Cole Camp in tournament rematch

In a rematch of the third-place game in the Kaysinger Soccer Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1, wind gusts played equalizer in Cole Camp.

“It controlled the whole game,” Stover head coach Roy Poynter said. “Unless you just really have burners, it’s hard to play with the wind at your back.

“Over the years, we’ve always done better going into the wind, as far as controlling the ball and keeping it short.”

That was the recipe Tuesday, Oct. 4, as the Stover and the Bluebirds played to a scoreless draw through regulation and 16 minutes of overtime before Bulldog forward Colton Johannes scored the game-winner in the second extra period.

With 30 seconds remaining in the first over time, Johannes, who had eight shots on goal, missed high and received a yellow card after sliding near Bluebird goalkeeper Jarrett Finkiewicz on the return.

Johannes returned in the second overtime and scored six minutes in after corralling a pass from out wide, turning and firing toward the bottom-left corner. After a frustrating match for the junior – and the tournament loss still fresh – Johannes said he was happy score the winner.

“The defense would just stop me,” Johannes said. “They were marking me and double-teaming me all night. They knew I was a good player on the team, so they wouldn’t let me do anything I wanted to do … The tournament did mean a lot – we didn’t get a trophy or nothing, but we got the win today.”

In a battle between prolific Kaysinger scorers – Johannes and Cole Camp’s Nikolay Timoshchuk – both goalkeepers stepped up.

Finkiewicz performed a kick save three minutes into the match, leading to a Chais Paul shot off the right post on the counter. He finished with 10 saves.

Stover shot its first of four corner kicks in the first half in the 15th minute after a long boot from Bulldog goalkeeper, Alex Haag. Haag recorded seven saves in the victory.

Timoshchuk put a shot on goal with 12 minutes left in the first half. It was wide right.

The Cole Camp junior entered Tuesday’s match with a team-high 15 goals. He three shots in succession early in the second half and had eight shots total on the match. Haag thwarted him with a diving stop in the 65th minute.

Cole Camp head coach Tyler Clark said he assumed the Bulldogs would seek vengeance Tuesday.

“We knew just coming off of playing them Saturday and having such a hard-fought game there that they were going to come out scrounging to get one back on us, especially at home here,” Clark said.

In the 28th minute, Stover midfielder Landon Thompson received a yellow card for an off-ball shove and was substituted.

Johannes and Timoshchuck, point leaders on their respective teams, missed in nearly identical manners two minutes apart in the second half: splitting the football uprights high over the goal on far side drives.

Finkiewicz recorded his sixth and seventh saves with three minutes to play in regulation, preserving the draw.

Paul received a pass on a throw in with two minutes remaining in the first overtime, but the shot was too soft.

Stover (10-4) hosts Sacred Heart on Thursday in hopes of preserving a 3-0 record in regular-season conference matches. First kick is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

Cole Camp (6-6) hosts Smithton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Justin Schroeder, right, challenges for the ball Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Cole Camp during a 1-0 Stover victory in double overtime. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_7094.jpg Justin Schroeder, right, challenges for the ball Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Cole Camp during a 1-0 Stover victory in double overtime. Alex Agueros | Democrat Aiden Murphy, No. 17, descends after a header Tueday, Oct. 4, during a 1-0, double overtime Cole Camp home loss to Stover. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_7049.jpg Aiden Murphy, No. 17, descends after a header Tueday, Oct. 4, during a 1-0, double overtime Cole Camp home loss to Stover. Alex Agueros | Democrat Skylar Balke, left, clears the ball with a header Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Cole Camp during a 1-0 loss to Stover. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_6988.jpg Skylar Balke, left, clears the ball with a header Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Cole Camp during a 1-0 loss to Stover. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

