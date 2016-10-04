Quick Hits, Oct. 5

HIGH SCHOOL

FRESHMAN FOOTBALL

Smith-Cotton 28, Clinton 22

Cameron Finley scored a pair of touchdowns and had a two-point conversion on Monday as the Smith-Cotton Tigers Football freshmen team defeated Clinton, 28-22, at Tiger Stadium.

Christian Finley added a 60-yard punt return for a score, Brett Grupe had a TD and Tanner Harris had a two-point conversion for the Tigers.

“The boys battled back to tie it up in the first half then found their stride in the fourth quarter, scoring and tying the game,” said S-C freshmen Coach Pat Pyle.

S-C’s defense then held the Cardinals’ offense in check and recovered a bad snap on the punt attempt. The Tigers scored with 11 seconds to go, putting them up by six points, then the defense held its ground for three plays holding off Clinton for another win.

“I’m proud of the men,” Pyle said, “They played their hearts out and beat a tough team. I could not have asked for any more than the great performance they gave.”

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Cole Camp 2, Stover 0

Maddi Cook led Cole Camp with 10 kills as the Lady Bluebirds defeated Stover 25-17, 25-14 at home Tuesday.

Alyssa Oelrichs had nine kills, 10 assists and five digs. Jenna Harms led Cole Camp with 14 assists, and Bailey Heimsoth recorded five kills.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Smith-Cotton 10, Center 0

Junior Alex Esquivel had four goals as Smith-Cotton boys soccer beat Center, 10-0, Tuesday night in Kansas City.

S-C also had goals by Trey Goodson (2), Jonathan Lopez (2), Olman Rubio and Jordan Lawson. Logging assists for the Tigers were Alan Castillo, Esquivel, Eduardo Alonso, Serge Zayats and Landon Naylor. Colby Edgar and Brody Barklage combined for the shutout.

The Tigers are now 13-3-1 and 7-0 in the West Central Conference.

S-C JV won 6-0 behind three goals by Keith Hawkins. Other goals came from Daniel Deleon, Connor Blackburn and Trent Leary. Assists by Serge Zayats, Brinton Beard and Jose Torres. Rafael Barragan and Tucker Hanes combined for the shutout. JV is now 11-0.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Sobaski, Billingsley represent Kaysinger at state

Madison Billingsley of Green Ridge and Claire Sobaski of Sacred Heart qualified for the Class 1 Missouri State Golf Tournament on Monday at the Redfield Golf Course in Eugene.

Billingsley finished with a score of 90 and was the 10th individual qualifier. Sobaski finished with a score of 91 and was the 11th individual qualifier. The Class 1 Missouri State Golf Tournament will take place at Meadow Lake Acres in New Bloomfield on Oct. 10-11.

Sacred Heart golfer Claire Sobaski follows a shot at the Class 1, Section 1 Missouri girls golf tournament Monday, Oct. 3. Sobaski and Madison Billingsley of Green Ridge qualified for the Missouri State Tournament in Meadow Lake Acres in New Bloomfield on Oct. 10-11.

Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

