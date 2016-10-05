Quick Hits, Oct. 6

COLLEGE SOCCER

SFCC men’s and women’s soccer schedules change

Lady Roadrunners and Roadrunners Soccer Head Coach Eddie Horn announced several changes to the upcoming schedules for both programs.

The Lady Roadrunners added a road match against the Ottawa University JV at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 in Ottawa, Kansas, and a home match against Central Methodist University JV at 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Sports Complex west of the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center on the Sedalia campus.

The Roadrunners home match against Wentworth Military Academy and Junior College originally scheduled for Oct. 22 has been changed to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Sports Complex.

The opening round of the Region 16 tournament for the Roadrunners is set for Oct. 22 with location, opponent and game time to be decided. The opening round of the women’s Region 16 tournament is set for Oct. 25 in Kansas City with opponent and game time to be decided.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

Green Ridge 2, Northwest 0

Northwest dropped a road match 23-25, 18-25 to Green Ridge on Tuesday.

Megan Walk had 12 digs and Allison Barnes had six kills for the Lady Mustangs.

Marissa Cornine had eight digs and Megan Simpson recorded 10 assists.

Madisyn Bridges led Green Ridge with 10 kills and three aces. Merry Allen also had three aces, along with five digs and a pair of kills.

Madison Barnes had eight digs and Quincy Scotten had 14 assists for Green Ridge (18-6).

Sacred Heart 2, Windsor 0

Ashley Ebeling had three kills and Devyn Williams had two in a 13-25, 24-26 home loss to Sacred Heart on Tuesday.

LATE MONDAY RESULTS

Cole Camp 2, St. Paul Lutheran – Concordia 1

The Lady Bluebirds recovered from a first-set loss to defeat St. Paul Lutheran on the road 23-25, 25-23, 25-20.

Bailey Heimsoth led Cole Camp with 12 kills. She also had nine digs.

Jenna Harms recorded 10 assists and digs apiece.

Alyssa Oelrichs had five kills and 12 assists, while Casey Bahrenburg scored on four kills.

Windsor 2, Concordia 0

The Greyhounds defeated visiting Concordia 25-12, 25-8 Monday.

Ashley Ebeling had seven kills and three blocks.

Jodi Delong had three kills and a block, while Carmyn Johnson had two kills and served for 14 points.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Green Ridge 8, Columbia Independent 1

The Tigers defeated Columbia Independent 8-1 at home behind a Jordan Dillon hat trick.

Luis Gonzales had two goals and assists apiece, while Alex Rebikh recorded one each.

Corbin Meyer and Walker Dover each scored one goal, while Ryan Dove recorded an assist.

Green Ridge hosts La Monte 6 p.m. Thursday.

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

