Stuffed! Smith-Cotton outmatched in Warrensburg

The first set looked promising.
Facing West Central Conference rival Warrensburg on the road, Smith-Cotton volleyball captured a 4-1 lead in set one Thursday, Oct. 6.
Smith-Cotton led 10-4 after Jorey Luebbert’s first kill of the match, and forced a Warrensburg timeout.
The home team returned with intensity Smith-Cotton head coach Chad Harter expected to begin the match, and ultimately swept the visiting Lady Tigers 25-20, 25-16.
“The first set, we started off really well,” Harter said. “It’s always a battle between our two schools, and it seems like the home team always has the advantage.”
Tuesday, Sept. 20, Smith-Cotton defeated Warrensburg in Sedalia 25-23, 25-22. Three S-C Lady Tigers led the team with three kills apiece.
Thursday, at home, Warrensburg returned the favor.
Jordan Wood’s ace in the first set gave Warrensburg its first lead, 18-17. Warrensburg continued a 3-0 run after Smith-Cotton’s second timeout.
Luebbert recorded a kill block to keep Smith-Cotton two points within Warrensburg. She led Smith-Cotton with six blocks.
Warrensburg began set two with a 4-0 run. A block from Luebbert and Elix Simon halted another Warrensburg run at 12-4 in the second set. It would not be enough to stop the bleeding. Harter called the second S-C timeout trailing 18-10.
Harter said Warrensburg’s crowd is a “great seventh man,” and that unforced errors plagued Smith-Cotton’s game.
“We were a little slow on the block tonight,” Harter said. “We had too many errors. From the standpoint of errors, I think it goes with mental lapses. If there’s anything that we need to look at, it’s how we eliminate those errors.”
Simon led Smith-Cotton with four kills and Tori Jacobi had a team-high seven assists.
Maxlin Wilbanks led Warrensburg with five kills, while Hannah Summitt, Carly Russell and Makenzy Mizera had four kills apiece.
Smith-Cotton hosts California at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, followed by senior night with Marshall on Tuesday.
