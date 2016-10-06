Quick Hits, Oct. 7

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Green Ridge 2, La Monte 0

Riley Hagedorn and Madisyn Bridges had six kills apiece Thursday in a 25-13, 25-6 victory over La Monte.

Bridges also had two aces and a block. Quincy Scotten recorded 12 assists.

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

Tipton runner Isaac Ashton and Warsaw’s Ashlee Kuykendall were medalists Wednesday in respective boys and girls high school cross country races in Stover.

Kuykendall finished with a time of 19 minutes 51 seconds.

Jana Harrison and Aubree Schuster, of Tipton, claimed second and third, respectively. Tipton earned 46 points to claim the girls team victory. Warsaw finished second with 50 points.

Keely Gustafson of Versailles placed fourth with a time of 23:20.

Katlynne Dedrick medaled for Smithton in fifth place. Teammate Jenna Snapp was eighth in 24:10.

Northwest’s Emily Gregory was the final medalist, placing 10th in 24:22.

Tipton claimed the boys team victory with 37 points. Versailles was runner-up with 69.

Kodie Dick was third, Mason Mannering was seventh, Preston Burnett was 11th and Garred Oldham and Mitchell Moon rounded out the Tipton medalists in 14th and 15th place, respectively.

Tobias Cannon finished sixth for Stover in a time of 18:37.

A pair of Northwest runners, Branden Hirschi and Jonathan Slaughter, medaled in eighth and 10th place, respectively.