Quick Hits, Oct. 8

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Lincoln 56, Southeast 8

Derek Stephens rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-8 Lincoln home victory Friday over Southeast.

Boone Kroenke passed for 100 yards with a pair of touchdowns to Mason Sanders. He was 7 of 9 passing.

Lincoln (8-0) faces Cole Camp on the road 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Stover 6, Iberia 1

Six players scored for the Bulldogs in a 6-1 Stover home victory Friday.

Camren Worthley, Charlie Black, Quentin Riddell and Brenden Bauer scored goals for the Bulldogs. Caysi Knierim added another on a penalty kick.

Stover (12-4) faces Crocker on the road 5 p.m. Monday.

Cole Camp 3, Smithton 1

Smithton’s Tristan Westermier scored the only goal of the first half, but Cole Camp defeated the Tigers 3-1 at home Friday.

Bluebird forward Nikolay Timoshchuk less than 5 minutes into the second half, and again with 18:54 remaining off a pass from Tanner Doogs. Timoshchuk completed a hat trick with 4:55 remaining.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

LATE THURSDAY RESULTS

Otterville 2, Sweet Springs 1

After dropping the first set 20-25, Otterville bounced back Thursday with 25-23, 25-18 set victories to defeat Sweet Springs on the road.

Dalanney Stone had four kills, digs and blocks each, along with three aces.

Abby Nichols had four aces, three assists, three kills, six digs and three blocks.

Katie Schoen led the Eagles (6-11) with 10 digs.

Northwest 2, Tipton 0

The Lady Mustangs earned its 17th win Thursday against Tipton in Hughesville.

Allison Barnes led Northwest with seven kills. Megan Walk had 10 digs and Megan Simpson had 10 assists.

Mattie Green had four kills and blocks apiece.

Sacred Heart 2, Stover 1

The Lady Gremlins improved to 19-7-3 Thursday with a 26-14, 22-25, 25-13 victory at Stover.

Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

