Sacred Heart win conference, celebrate homecoming

The Gremlins scored 10 touchdowns, skipped the formality of a second half and clinched the CRC conference title in a 72-6 homecoming victory Friday, Oct. 7, over Chilhowee at Tiger Stadium in Sedalia.

Chilhowee was penalized for a false start on the opening kickoff, an attempted onside kick. Trent Lyles returned the next kickoff 57 yards for a score. Teagan Trammel, who was 6-for-7 in point after attempts Friday, scored the extra point.

Trammel also booted five touchbacks on kickoffs.

Sacred Heart head coach Ben Lyles said Trammel’s leg provides a strategic advantage.

“It’s another asset, another weapon,” Ben Lyles said. “Just from a field position aspect on the kickoff and then, when you take the extra point, obviously, you don’t have to struggle every time to convert.”

Micah Tanguay scored next for the Gremlins, shaking his man in the flat and dashing 70 yards for a touchdown. Sacred Heart led 14-0 four minutes into the game.

Trent Lyles returned an interception 15 yards for the next Gremlins touchdown, and Sacred Heart led 20-0.

RaeQuan Williams pushed the Gremlins lead to 28 with a 51-yard rushing touchdown on the left side.

Chilicothe managed clock-eating drives, but failed to score until late in the second half.

Indians quarterback Ethan Bohannan ended the shutout with a 40-yard rushing touchdown up the right sideline. The 2-point conversion was no good, and the Indians trailed 65-6 with 4:21 to play in the first half.

The Indians recovered a Sacred Heart fumble on the next drive, but nothing came of it.

John Smothers dragged Chilhowee tacklers into the endzone for a 72-6 lead, Daniel Scotten corralled an interception in the final minute of the first half, and Trent Lyles took a knee to end Friday’s first half and contest, simultaneously.

The Sacred Heart offense required three attempts for Nick Cashman to score. Touchdowns for 50 and 42 yards each were negated by blocking penalties. Cashman put points on the board on the next play, catching a pass wide open in the secondary and fleeing to the front corner of the end zone. No flags.

Ben Lyles said the only setback in Friday’s blowout was identifying, and eliminating, penalties.

“We’ll have to go back and look at some of the penalties,” Ben Lyles said. “Were they penalties? Were they not? But either way, we want to keep getting better in that aspect. We don’t want to put ourselves in long-yardage situations.”

A 25-yard passing touchdown from Trent Lyles to Kyle Kennon and a Cashman conversion gave the Gremlins a 43-0 lead.

With 6:44 to play in the first half, Sacred Heart recovered a fumble and pushed the lead to 50 with a 30-yard Williams rushing touchdown.

Ty Wissman returned an interception 25 yards to the Indians’ 5-yard line on the next Chilhowee drive. Alden Harding punched in the eighth Gremlins touchdown, and Cashman scored the ninth with a pick-six on Chilhowee’s next play from scrimmage.

Sacred Heart (4-3) host Northwest 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

