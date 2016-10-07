St. Pius beats S-C, 42-17

KANSAS CITY – Early turnovers and multiple penalties put Smith-Cotton in an early hole and the Tigers never found their footing Friday night as St. Pius X delivered a 42-17 beatdown.

S-C fumbled on two of its first six plays, giving the Warriors the ball in the red zone both times. St. Pius cashed in, with junior Will Brockman dashing around left end for 22 yards for the first touchdown of the game and senior tight end Bobby McCoy catching a 39-yard TD pass from quarterback Tommy Hoambrecker on the next possession to give the Warrioirs a 14-0 lead with 5:54 still to play in the first quarter.

“We talked a lot this week about not coming out and shooting ourselves in the foot,” S-C Head Coach Ryan Boyer said. “It’s something we have to continue do work on, to improve on.”

St. Pius scored two more times, on a 53-yard pass from Hoambrecker to receiver Joe Witherow and a 19-yard run by Brockman before S-C got on the board on a five-yard Zach Powell TD run just before halftime.

S-C opened the second half driving to the Warriors’ 25-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs. On the next play, Hoambrecker hit Witherow with a 75-yard TD pass, giving St. Pius a 35-7 lead.

Blake Grupe had a 33-yard field goal for the Tigers, and QB Jaden Kendrick connected with running back Brice Pannier on a 50-yard pass for S-C’s other score. Ben Wade had a one-yard TD run for the Warriors.

The Tigers (4-4) face Center next week at Tiger Stadium.

Smith-Cotton running back Gauge Young eludes the tackle of St. Pius X defender Nick Chaszar and tucks behind a block by Brandon Neale (24) in the second quarter of Friday night’s game in Kansas City. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_0281.jpg Smith-Cotton running back Gauge Young eludes the tackle of St. Pius X defender Nick Chaszar and tucks behind a block by Brandon Neale (24) in the second quarter of Friday night’s game in Kansas City. Bob Satnan | Democrat