Otterville falters in final home match

In its final regular season home game, Otterville suffered a disappointing result against a Class 1 and Kaysinger Conference opponent, the Northwest Lady Mustangs.

Northwest defeated the Eagles in two sets, 25-10, 25-19.

Otterville head coach Diane Shipley said the Eagles had a better shot at defeating Northwest (17-9-1) than Monday’s display.

“They have to learn to play as a group,” Shipley said. “We’re struggling to play as a team. We just make silly errors. We could have beat them … We just have to get past that.”

It was all Northwest in set one. Avery Powell served darts from points 9 to 20 as the Mustangs built a 21-7 lead.

Powell said she is not shy about serving aggressively.

“We are always told that we want to serve the best we can, because it’s a free point if we miss it,” Powell said. “It’s a free point if it’s an ace, too.”

Stephanie Perry made it set point after scoring her first kill of the match.

The Eagles stuck around in set two.

Holly Bailey cut the second-set deficit to 7-4 for Otterville with an ace, the Eagles’ front line blocked Powell on the next point, and a Dalanney Stone kill on an Abby Nichols assist brought the Otterville within one point early in set two.

Stone had three kills and two blocks on the night, Nichols had three assists and blocks apiece and Katie Schoen recorded four digs.

A 4-0 Northwest run made it 17-9. Perry’s second kill forced an Otterville timeout and pushed the Lady Mustang lead to 18-11.

Emily Gorrell brought Otterville within one point, 20-19, with an ace in set two. Northwest then ended the match with a 5-0 run.

Class 1 District volleyball tournaments begin in one week. Northwest, the No. 3 seed in district 14 faces Sweet Springs 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 in Centerview for round one.

The Lady Mustangs must defeat conference champions Sacred Heart and last year’s Class 1 Missouri State Champions Santa Fe, or both to qualify for the state tournament.

Powell said Northwest is up to the challenge.

“We doubled our score against Sacred Heart each time that we’ve played them,” Powell said. “So we plan to make it a close game and see how we can do.”

Otterville (6-12-1) hosts Lincoln in Stover 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 in the Class 1 District 11 tournament. The Eagles seek to advance in the tournament for the first time in its 3-year history.

Katie Schoen serves for Otterville in a 25-10, 25-19 loss Monday to the visiting Northwest Lady Mustangs. Schoen had four digs on the match. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_9503.jpg Katie Schoen serves for Otterville in a 25-10, 25-19 loss Monday to the visiting Northwest Lady Mustangs. Schoen had four digs on the match. Alex Agueros | Democrat Mattie Green attacks over Dalanney Stone during a 25-10, 25-19 Northwest victory Monday in Otterville. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_9519.jpg Mattie Green attacks over Dalanney Stone during a 25-10, 25-19 Northwest victory Monday in Otterville. Alex Agueros | Democrat Avery Powell swings against Otterville during a 25-10, 25-19 Lady Mustang road victory Monday. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_9521.jpg Avery Powell swings against Otterville during a 25-10, 25-19 Lady Mustang road victory Monday. Alex Agueros | Democrat

Northwest cruises in two sets on the road: 25-10, 25-19

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2