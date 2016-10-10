Quick Hits, Oct. 11

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Olivia Sobaski holds a one-stroke lead and the Central Missouri Jennies Golf is seven strokes back in second place at the Northwest Missouri Bearcat Fall Classic.

Sobaski leads the field of 77 after shooting an opening round one-over-par 73. She has a one-stroke edge over Megan Will of Southwest Minnesota State and Hannah Hankinson of Augustana. Of her first 18 holes, Sobaski birdied three and pared 12, both second-most in the opening round.

Also sitting in the top-10 for the Jennies is Kelly Welker. She’s tied for ninth with a plus-six 78.

Two more Jens sit in the top-20 with Elizabeth Leath tied for 13th place and Taelyn Entriken tied for 16th. Leath shot a seven-over-par 79 while Entriken was a stroke behind with an eight-over-par- 80.

Jordan Rehkow rounded out the top-five for UCM in a tie for 28th place. She shot an opening round 82, 10 shots over par.

Round two will begin with a waterfall start tomorrow, Oct. 11th at 9 a.m from the Mozingo Lake Golf Club in Maryville, Mo.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Sacred Heart 9, Osage 0

Sebastian Aguero, Jack Lucchesi and Dylan Hayden had a hand in preserving a Sacred Heart 9-0 shutout Monday over Osage at Clover Dell Park in Sedalia.

Aguero and Sam Bello paced the Gremlins with two goals apiece. Ryan Chmelir, Cam Hayden, Jose Colindes, Sergio Guera and Francisco Rojas all scored one goal each.

Chmelir recorded a pair of assists while Tegan Trammel, Colindes and Aguero had one each.

Smith-Cotton 9, Battle 1

Smith-Cotton Boys Soccer beat Battle 9-1 in Monday night. Goals by: Alex Esquivel (2), Jonathan Lopez, Riley Moore, Jordan Lawson, Serge Zayats (2), Trent Willis, and Landon Naylor. Assists by: Carlos Aguirre, Eduardo Alonso, Riley Moore, Trent Willis, and Serge Zayats. Varsity is now 14-4-1.

The JV won 6-0 to remain undefeated. Goals by: Connor Blackburn (2), Viktor Tsymbal (2), Landon Naylor, and Brinton Beard. Assists by: Landon Naylor(3), Keith Hawkins, and Daniel Deleon.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Cole Camp 2, Warsaw 0

Bailey Heimsoth led Cole Camp with nine kills in a 25-12, 25-17 victory Monday at Warsaw.

Alyssa Oelrichs had seven kills, 12 assists and seven digs on the match. Maddi Cook produced five kills.

After going 3-3 and placing second in the Silver Bracket in Grain Valley over the weekend, the Lady Bluebirds are 17-13 overall.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

LATE FRIDAY RESULTS

Windsor 48, Slater 8

Windsor rushed 37 times as a team and had three pass attempts in a 48-8 victory Friday at Slater.

The Greyhounds (3-5) collected 330 yards on the ground. Carlton Fowler produced 122 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries.

Riley Ferguson passed twice to Jayme McGowan for 40 yards and Jonah Roberts for 14 and was intercepted once.

Malachi Cooper and Cole Paxton scored one rushing touchdown each.

Windsor hosts Crest Ridge 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

