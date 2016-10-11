Quick Hits, Oct. 12

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Sobaski, Billingsley complete state championship

Sacred Heart golfer Claire Sobaski shot an opening round 96 on Monday and carded an 89 the second day to place 31st out of 92 golfers with a total score of 185 in the MSHSAA State Championship on Oct. 10-11 in New Bloomfield.

Madison Billingsley of Green Ridge shot a 97 day one and 107 day two to finished tied for 68th.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Cole Camp 2, Sacred Heart 1

The Lady Bluebirds defeated Sacred Heart 25-23, 23-25, 25-22 Tuesday in Sedalia.

Alyssa Oelrichs had nine kills, 12 assists, eight digs and three blocks. Cole Camp recorded 17 team blocks.

Bailey Heimsoth led Cole Camp with 12 kills along with five blocks and 15 digs.

Payton Haase and Taylor Viebrock had 12 digs apiece, while Viebrock added six kills.

Maddi Cook produced 10 kills and three blocks.

Cole Camp (18-13) face Northwest 5 p.m. Thursday. A victory in Hughesville may clinch a three-way tie for the Kaysinger Conference regular season title with Sacred Heart and Green Ridge.

Green Ridge 2, Windsor 0

Green Ridge won its 21st match 25-8, 25-21 Tuesday on the road over Windsor.

Shirlene Hilt led the Lady Tigers with five aces. Madisyn Bridges had 11 kills and three blocks.

Bailey Harding collected five kills and three blocks,while Madison Barnes recorede five digs and three kills.

Green Ridge (21-7-2, 8-1) face Windsor and Stover on the road to conclude the regular season.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Smith-Cotton 1, O’Hara 0

Smith-Cotton’s Alex Esquivel scored the game-winner off an assist from Trent Willis to defeat O’Hara on the road Tuesday.

The Tigers are 15-4-1 and 8-0 in the West Central Conference, mathematically securing the regular season title for a second consecutive year.

Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

