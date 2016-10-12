Smith-Cotton swim 3-3 on senior night

The Smith-Cotton boys swimming team marked its Senior Night with wins over Belton, Battle and Marshall on Wednesday in a multi-dual meet at Arbisi Pool at Sedalia Middle School.

The Tigers came up short against Warrensburg, Hickman and Rock Bridge, going 3-3 on the day. Rock Bridge finished 6-0, with Hickman going 5-1, losing only to Rock Bridge.

Leading the way for Smith-Cotton was Jeremy Acosta, who was third in the 100-yard backstroke and fifth in the 100-yard butterfly, and Joshua Osorio, who took fourth in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle. The team of Acosta, Osorio, Felix Sultanov and Mitchell Lake was fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard medley relay. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Jered Baker, Andriy Usyk, Mike Husyev and Vlad Husyev was fifth.

The Tigers’ Peyton Camirand and Isaiah McNeil tied for first in one-meter diving, with David Makovsky third and Sultanov fourth.

Honored during the meet were S-C seniors Osorio, Camirand, Usyk, Mike Husyev and David Gamber, who finished eighth in the 500-yard freestyle.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Sacred Heart 9, Cole Camp 1

Ryan Chmelir scored three minutes into a Sacred Heart home match with Cole Camp in a 9-1 Gremlin victory Tuesday.

Sebastian Aguero provided the assist on goal No. 1 and provided a pair in the first half, upping his season tally to 26.

Sergio Guerra scored twice. John Oh also scored and Tanner Ellis curled a goal from 10 yards outside the 18 to push the Sacred Heart lead.

Guerra and Sam Bello assisted on goals to Francisco Rojas and Jack Luchessi in the second half.

Sacred Heart (12-8-1) seek its seventh straight win 7 p.m. Thursday, hosting Southern Boone in Sedalia.

Smith-Cotton’s Jeremy Acosta comes up for air during the 100-yard butterfly event Wednesday at Arbisi Pool at Sedalia Middle School. Acosta finished fifth in a time of 59.62 seconds. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_0282.jpg Smith-Cotton’s Jeremy Acosta comes up for air during the 100-yard butterfly event Wednesday at Arbisi Pool at Sedalia Middle School. Acosta finished fifth in a time of 59.62 seconds. Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200

Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]