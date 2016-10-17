Quick Hits, Oct. 18

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Grain Valley 2, Smith-Cotton 0

The No. 6 seed Lady Tigers fell to Grain Valley in the Class 4, District 9 tournament at Hickman High School in Columbia 25-13, 25-19 Monday.

Jorey Luebbert led Smith-Cotton with four kills. Taylor Burlingame had six digs.

Sacred Heart 2, La Monte 0

The Lady Gremlins defeated La Monte 25-3, 25-11 in the Class 1 District 14 volleyball tournament Monday at Crest Ridge High School in Centerview.

Hannah Wilhoit had 12 kills, seven digs and six aces.

Anna Callis collected seven kills and five digs. Zoe Volcko had three kills with a .750 kill percentage.

Madison McClain recorded three kills and seven digs and Annalise Mergen dealt 19 assists.

Cole Camp 2, Tipton 0

Cole Camp defeated Tipton in two sets Monday in the Class 2, District 13 volleyball tournament Monday in Knob Noster.

The Bluebirds face Versailles 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Windsor 2, Knob Noster 0

Windsor defeated the hosting Knob Noster Panthers in two sets, and advanced to face top-seeded Holden 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Lincoln 2, Otterville 0

Lincoln faces Green Ridge 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Stover after sweeping Otterville in the Class 1, District 11 tournament Monday.

Smithton 2, Bunceton 0

Stover 2, Calhoun 0

The hosting Stover Lady Bulldogs face Smithton after both teams won respective Class 1, District 11 tournament matches Monday. Tuesday’s match is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

La Monte 2, Smithton 1

The Vikings opened the Class 1, District 4 tournament Monday with a 2-1 win over Smithton at Clover Dell Park in Sedalia.

Smithton scored first, and Juan Fernandez scored the equalizer in the first half.

Charlie Fletcher scored the winner on a ball from Fernandez in the second half.

Jesus Martinez recorded 10 saves. La Monte faces top-seeded Sacred Heart 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

