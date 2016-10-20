Smith-Cotton boys swim win conference

Smith-Cotton boys swim and dive won its first West Central Conference title in three years by 99 points Monday at Joseph W. Arbisi Memorial Pool in Sedalia.

Isaiah McNeil, Felix Sultanov and David Makovsky were the only divers in the event and gifted the Tigers an early 53-point lead. A Smith-Cotton numbers advantage also payed dividends in defeating runner-up Warrensburg, which finished with 384 ponts.

S-C, however, did not simply answer every question on the test. They turned in exceptional performances.

“The divers … they really helped out, that’s a huge amount of points,” said Smith-Cotton Head Coach Jerry Tankersley. “If you take those points off, we still, just swimming still beat them. Then there were some (disqualifications,) still with those, we still would have came out and won. This was a complete team effort. We’ve got a couple really fast guys, but everybody here really swam hard and scored some points, and that was really what it took today.”

Jeremy Acosta placed first in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2 minutes 14.52 seconds and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:33.47. The freshman also anchored the 400-yard freestyle relay with Jered Baker, Felix Sultanov and Josh Osorio, which placed second.

Osorio was runner-up in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:01.64, and in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.24.

Sophomore Mitchell Lake placed fifth and collected 14 points in the 50-yard freestyle. Fellow sophomore Peyton Luebbering scored 15 points with a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Smith-Cotton finished with 483 points, Nevada was third with 342 and St. Pius X was fourth with 317 points.

The Tigers look to qualify swimmers for state at Independent League Championships on Oct. 26-27 in Kansas City.

Jeremy Acosta strokes during the 500-yard freestyle race Thursday in Sedalia during the West Central Conference meet. Smith-Cotton won the event by 99 points over Warrensburg to claim its first conference title in three years. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_8169.jpg Jeremy Acosta strokes during the 500-yard freestyle race Thursday in Sedalia during the West Central Conference meet. Smith-Cotton won the event by 99 points over Warrensburg to claim its first conference title in three years. Alex Agueros | Democrat Members of the Smith-Cotton swim team encourage a Tigers swimmer during the 400-yard freestyle relay Monday, Oct. 20, at Joseph W. Arbisi Memorial Pool in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_8250.jpg Members of the Smith-Cotton swim team encourage a Tigers swimmer during the 400-yard freestyle relay Monday, Oct. 20, at Joseph W. Arbisi Memorial Pool in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat Peyton Luebbering swims in the 100-yard breaststroke Monday during the West Central Conference meet in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_8233.jpg Peyton Luebbering swims in the 100-yard breaststroke Monday during the West Central Conference meet in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat

