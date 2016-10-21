Smith-Cotton dominates Hickman in district tournament, 45-14

One year removed from a one-and-done playoff performance, Smith-Cotton gets another shot at Belton.

The Tigers forced five turnovers, Gauge Young scored three rushing touchdowns and Smith-Cotton advanced in the Class 5, District 6 football tournament Friday with a 45-14 victory over Hickman.

While Smith-Cotton (5-5) entered the postseason undefeated last season, the Tigers endured a 3-game losing streak going into Friday’s matchup with the Kewpies. A dominant performance granted Smith-Cotton a chance at Belton, which delivered Smith-Cotton its first loss of the season, 58-24, to end 2015.

Smith-Cotton head coach Ryan Boyer said the losses between this season and last highlight the little margin for error in football.

“We don’t try to look back too much,” Boyer said. “Our record was different last year, but the wins we were having, they weren’t blowout wins. They were close games. It just so happens the 1-point losses this year were 1-point, 7-point wins last year.”

Tyshawn Ward stunted the Hickman return at the Kewpie 12-yard line on the game’s opening kickoff. Ward later recovered and returned a muffed Kewpie punt to the 6-yard line.

Ward said he was pumped during and after the fumble recovery.

“I actually didn’t notice it at first,” Ward said. “And then I looked again and saw the ball rolling. I picked up and started running and threw the quarterback off me … I was pumped, I was excited.”

Elijah Choate picked off Hickman on the second play from scrimmage. Blake Grupe scored on the turnover possession with a 37-yard field goal, his eighth of the season.

Brody Kindle recovered a Hickman fumble on the second Kewpie drive, but Jaden Kendrick threw an interception on second and seven.

Young scored his first of three touchdowns after positioning the Tigers at the 2-yard line. Smith-Cotton led 10-0 at the end of the first quarter. He produced 113 yards on 13 carries.

After Ward’s fumble recovery, Smith-Cotton faced first and 25 after a personal foul. Kendrick promptly connected with Brice Pannier for his sixth passing score of the season, a 26-yard reception.

Hickman botched another punt sequence on its next drive. Justin Osburn collected the loose ball and was brought down at the 1-yard line. Young scored on the next play.

A.J. Wilkerson set up Young’s third score with a reception of 20-plus yards. Young made it 31-0 from 6 yards out. Wilkerson scored the next touchdown on a 15-yard end-around.

Zach Powell rushed 51 yards on a draw play to juice the Tiger’s drive, and scored the next Smith-Cotton touchdown to extend the lead to 44-0. He finished with 115 yards on 15 carries. The Tigers totaled 254 rushing.

Jaren Eskridge and Christian Davis scored a touchdown apiece against the Smith-Cotton reserves.

Smith-Cotton faces Belton on the road 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Tyshawn Ward, left, runs over the Hickman punter during a fumble recovery and return Friday. Smith-Cotton forced five turnovers in a 45-14 victory over the Kewpies to advance in the Class 5, District 6 tournament at Tiger Stadium in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_8391.jpg Tyshawn Ward, left, runs over the Hickman punter during a fumble recovery and return Friday. Smith-Cotton forced five turnovers in a 45-14 victory over the Kewpies to advance in the Class 5, District 6 tournament at Tiger Stadium in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat Brice Pannier reaches for a pass in the endzone during a 45-14 Smith-Cotton victory over Hickman on Friday at Tiger Stadium in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_8398.jpg Brice Pannier reaches for a pass in the endzone during a 45-14 Smith-Cotton victory over Hickman on Friday at Tiger Stadium in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat Brice Pannier tackles Hickman punter Andrew Whelihan at Tiger Stadium in Sedalia during a 45-14 Smith-Cotton district tournament victory over Hickman on Friday, Oct. 21. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_8415.jpg Brice Pannier tackles Hickman punter Andrew Whelihan at Tiger Stadium in Sedalia during a 45-14 Smith-Cotton district tournament victory over Hickman on Friday, Oct. 21. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

