Green Ridge runner-up at sectionals

Green Ridge defeated Osceola and fell to New Haven in two sets to place runner-up in the Class 1 sectional tournament on its home court Saturday, Oct. 23.

The Lady Tigers, which won every set through the Class 1, District 11 tournament, recovered from first-game setback against Osceola to outlast the Lady Chiefs 19-15, 25-21, 25-22.

In the championship match, the Shamrocks swept Green ridge 25-22, 25-12.

Green Ridge head coach Lori Larimore said New Haven wore down the team after a competitive first set.

“We lost a little of our resilience there in that last set,” Larimore said. “We came out and played tough … We ran out of gas, and you know, New Haven, they brought the heat in that last set. It was a little more than we could handle.”

The host team kept pace with New Haven through 14 points in set one. Larimore called timeout after a 3-0 Shamrock run.

After a New Haven timeout on game point, Emma Engelbrecht secured the set with a kill.

In set two, a 6-0 Shamrock run buried Green Ridge 10-2. Kate Ruediger scored on consecutive aces in another Shamrock 6-0 run, giving New Haven a 21-9 lead in set two.

Rudiger finished with right kills, while Engelbrecht recorded 11.

On the court Green Ridge celebrated the first day of the season, midnight on Aug. 1, team chemistry kept the Lady Tigers’ season alive against Osceola.

Shirlene Hilt, the team’s only senior, said the Lady Tigers were close.

“We’re just a really tight-knit group,” Hilt said. “We’ve played together for a really long time, and that’s helped a lot too. We’re friends.”

Hilt provided four kills and an ace against the Lady Chiefs.

After forcing an Osceola timeout with a 5-2 lead in set two, the Lady Tigers scrambled to save a rally, and Quincy Scotten punctuated the sequence with a kill to give Green Ridge a 9-4 lead.

Green Ridge (25-9-2) scored on two straight blocks and led 17-13. A kill block from Scotten and Madisyn Bridges made it game point, 24-21.

Bridges led Green Ridge with 15 kills. She scored on a kill through the heart of Osceola’s defense, and followed with a service ace down the nearside boundary to give Green Ridge a 17-13 lead in set three.

After Osceola tied the set at 20, Green Ridge won the match on a 5-1 run. Scotten finished with five blocks and 24 assists, while Merry Allen recorded 11 digs.

Emily Dove prepares to serve against New Haven during a sectional match Saturday in Green Ridge. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_0320.jpg Emily Dove prepares to serve against New Haven during a sectional match Saturday in Green Ridge. Alex Agueros | Democrat Lori Larimore and the Green Ridge Lady Tigers bench celebrate a point Saturday, Oct. 22 in Green Ridge during a 19-25, 25-21, 25-22 victory over Osceola in the Class 1 Missouri sectional volleyball tournament. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_0187.jpg Lori Larimore and the Green Ridge Lady Tigers bench celebrate a point Saturday, Oct. 22 in Green Ridge during a 19-25, 25-21, 25-22 victory over Osceola in the Class 1 Missouri sectional volleyball tournament. Alex Agueros | Democrat Madisyn Bridges swings during a 3-set victory over Osceola in Green Ridge on Saturday. She led the Lady Tigers with 15 kills against the Lady Chiefs. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_0120.jpg Madisyn Bridges swings during a 3-set victory over Osceola in Green Ridge on Saturday. She led the Lady Tigers with 15 kills against the Lady Chiefs. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

