Smith-Cotton drops district final in PKs

In a cruel bit of foreshadowing, Smith-Cotton goalkeeper Colby Edgar said he felt confident facing Rock Bridge in the Class 4, District 11 tournament final, because he blocked a penalty kick against the Bruins earlier in the fall.

The Tigers’ season came down to a shootout, and despite extended effort, the Bruins prevailed. Rock Bridge snapped a 2-2 deadlock Wednesday over Smith-Cotton, winning 4-1 in penalty kicks at Eddie Horn Field in Jefferson City.

Head coach Ethan Weller said despite the bitter loss, Wednesday’s season-ending match was a fitting climax for the season.

“I really felt this team played the best possible game they could play, with the season on the line,” Weller said. “I enjoyed watching the team play in a gutty way – in a gritty way. That’s probably what I’m most proud of.”

Carlos Aguirre scored the first goal of the match in the fourth minute. Rock Bridge goalkeeper Wilson Fitzgerald whiffed on an aggressive sliding challenge and left the goal open. Aguirre’s first attempt was deflected, but he recovered to lift a shot above the remaining pair of Bruins defenders.

On the counter-attack, Blake Rettke sneaked past Edgar in goal and pushed a header toward goal. Blake Grupe cleared the shot with a boot out of bounds.

Rettke equalized the match in the 18th minute. From the corner of the box, he swept his right leg and sent a shot beyond Edgar in the far side of the goal.

Rock Bridge asserted itself on the Smith-Cotton (17-5-1) midfield with more than 10 minutes left in the first half. The Bruins matched Smith-Cotton’s shots on goal tally with a penalty kick in the 35th minute.

Grupe, who later equalized the game on a PK of his own, was whistled for a penalty in the box on Johnny Klein. Andrew Stanowski took the shot, initially blocked by Edgar, and Klein scored on the rebound.

Aguirre broke free early in the second period again, but, surrounded by three defenders, sent a flare high above the cross bar.

A Jonathan Lopez touch near midfield positioned Alex Esquivel behind the Rock Bridge line with 26 minutes to play. Esquivel was promptly tangled by trailing Bruins defenders, and the ball was cleared.

Rock Bridge edged Smith-Cotton 10-9 in shots on goal. The Bruins face Lee’s Summit West in the sectional tournament.

Carlos Aguirre leaps over the Rock Bridge goalkeeper Wednesday at Eddie Horn Field in Jefferson City during a 3-2 loss to the Bruins in the Class 4, District 11 tournament final. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_8750-1.jpg Carlos Aguirre leaps over the Rock Bridge goalkeeper Wednesday at Eddie Horn Field in Jefferson City during a 3-2 loss to the Bruins in the Class 4, District 11 tournament final. Alex Agueros | Democrat Jordan Lawson delivers a header between two Rock Bridge defenders Wednesday at Eddie Horn Field in Jefferson City. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_8744-1.jpg Jordan Lawson delivers a header between two Rock Bridge defenders Wednesday at Eddie Horn Field in Jefferson City. Alex Agueros | Democrat Eduardo Alonso heads a pass Wednesday during a 3-2 loss to Rock Bridge in Jefferson City during the Class 4, District 11 tournament final. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_8811-1.jpg Eduardo Alonso heads a pass Wednesday during a 3-2 loss to Rock Bridge in Jefferson City during the Class 4, District 11 tournament final. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

