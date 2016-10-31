SFCC kicks off winter sports at ‘Bird’s Nest’

State Fair Community College got a head start on basketball season with a multi-sport workout, scrimmages and hand stands.

Roadrunners soccer won the inaugural “Battle in the Bird’s Nest” Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia after a series of athletic trials including soccer dribbling, jump-shooting and softball throws.

The boys and girls Sweet Springs and Bunceton junior high basketball teams played an exhibition doubleheader before the SFCC events. The Roadrunners and Lady Roadrunners basketball teams also scrimmaged 10 minutes each.

Head Lady Roadrunners basketball coach Kevin Bucher said Tuesday’s occasion was about program unity and tipping off the basketball season.

“We tell our players to go to the other sports events, to show that we want them at our games,” Bucher said. “When soccer starts so early before school starts, they don’t get to have some of this camaraderie. I wanted to make sure that they were a part of it, even though their season is over and basketball is getting started.”

SFCC added four sports sports programs in December — baseball, softball and mens and womens soccer. Bucher said he enjoys seeing athletes from across the Roadrunner’s lineup.

“It’s great to see other young men and women here, added to our sports programs,” Bucher said. “It adds events that our other kids can go to. I love competition. I told our players, ‘We want to win this thing today,’ That’s part of athletics.”

Women’s basketball finished runner-up to boys soccer. Baseball placed third, men’s basketball was fourth, softball and the spirit squad tied for sixth, and women’s soccer finished seventh.

Bucher said he wants “Battle in the Bird’s Nest” to become a tradition similar to “Meet the Roadrunners,” and would even like to add an event — such as a dance-off.

“I’m just pleased all the sports were here, present,” Bucher said. “I hope we can build on this for years to come, with all the athletics we have.”

SFCC men’s and women’s basketball begins its season Friday, Nov. 4 at the McDonald’s Classic in Sedalia. The Lady Roadrunners tip-off at 5:30 p.m.

Ndayiragije Patrice, a freshman for Roadrunners soccer, holds a handstand during the inaugural “Battle in the Bird’s Nest” Tuesday at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia. Patrice won the handstand event as men’s soccer claimed Tuesday’s overall victory. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_8569-2.jpg Ndayiragije Patrice, a freshman for Roadrunners soccer, holds a handstand during the inaugural “Battle in the Bird’s Nest” Tuesday at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia. Patrice won the handstand event as men’s soccer claimed Tuesday’s overall victory. Alex Agueros | Democrat SFCC head softball coach Lyndsey Talbot hands a softball to Amir Smith, left, has he warms up his pitching hand Tuesday at the “Battle in the Bird’s Nest” in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_8582-2.jpg SFCC head softball coach Lyndsey Talbot hands a softball to Amir Smith, left, has he warms up his pitching hand Tuesday at the “Battle in the Bird’s Nest” in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat From left, Kendra Boone, Rowdy the Rooster and Maya Brewer dance at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia during the inaugural “Battle in the Bird’s Nest” SFCC athletics event. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_8614-2.jpg From left, Kendra Boone, Rowdy the Rooster and Maya Brewer dance at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia during the inaugural “Battle in the Bird’s Nest” SFCC athletics event. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2