SFCC baseball signs four top recruits

Three pitchers and a Sedalia native headlined the first day of signings for 2016-17 State Fair Community College Baseball.

Tyler Cassmeyer, Brandon Eickhorst, TJ Bies and Smith-Cotton shortstop Gavin Jones agreed to various levels of commitment Tuesday, Nov. 1, to play baseball for the Roadrunners.

Cassmeyer, a 6-foot-3 pitcher from Taos, Missouri, and Eickhorst, 6-foot-2 from Harrisonville signed letters of intent Tuesday in the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Building in Sedalia, while Bies and Jones committed verbally.

SFCC head coach Jud Kindle said Tuesday’s signings was big news for a program in its first season since 2000.

“November 1st is the big signing day for the big guns,” Kindle said.

Jones, who hit .317 and drove in 25 runs under Kindle at Smith-Cotton last season, is considered a big regional catch for SFCC.

“(Jones) is probably the most projectable kid in this area,” Kindle said of the Tigers senior. “His ceiling is just off the charts, he could be something special. It shows, that when you can get the best player in this area, the area is really buying into what you’re trying to sell … I think that was huge for us.”

Bies, a 6-foot-7, Plano, Texas native, is a right-handed pitcher from Prestonwood Christian Academy, which won the Texas state title in 2016. He is all-but recovered from a Tommy John surgery last year, and Kindle said he is throwing high-80s, low-90s again.

“Bies looks to come in and be a dude,” Kindle said. “He signed with us last year, and hurt his UCL. He’ll be ready for us in the spring.”

Kindle called Cassmeyer, a Helias Catholic graduate, a projectable arm for the Roadrunners.

“He’s definitely going to be a 90s guy by the time its all said and done,” Kindle said. “Good pedigree from Helias. Helias always produces good arms.”

Cassmeyer, an All-District selection in 2015-16, brings cadence to the mound. He also said there’s a quirk to his arsenal.

“I throw a fastball, knuckleball, curveball and changeup,” Cassmeyer said. “My knuckleball is known around my high school … It’s pretty good.”

Eickhorst lettered four times in football and baseball for the Harrisonville Wildcats. He said he was relieved to sign with SFCC after a months-long recruitment process.

“(State Fair) is really nice — really clean,” Eickhorst said. “Really nice size, for me. That means a lot.”

Kindle said he only had to see Eickhorst pitch twice before pursuing the multi-sport athlete.

“He has it,” Kindle said. “It’s one of those things where we’re really going to have to work on a secondary pitch. But, body frame-wise, he looks to be a big contributor as a freshman.”

Roadrunners baseball begins its spring season in February.

Brandon Eickhorst, bottom row, second from left, poses for a photo Tuesday with family and State Fair Community College Staff in Sedalia. He and three others committed to Roadrunners baseball Nov. 1. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_0405.jpg Brandon Eickhorst, bottom row, second from left, poses for a photo Tuesday with family and State Fair Community College Staff in Sedalia. He and three others committed to Roadrunners baseball Nov. 1. Alex Agueros | Democrat Tyler Cassmeyer, bottom row, second from left, poses for a photo Tuesday as one of two State Fair Community College recruits signing letters of intent in Sedalia. Cassmeyer was a 4-year starter at pitcher for Helias. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_0415.jpg Tyler Cassmeyer, bottom row, second from left, poses for a photo Tuesday as one of two State Fair Community College recruits signing letters of intent in Sedalia. Cassmeyer was a 4-year starter at pitcher for Helias. Alex Agueros | Democrat Gavin Jones runs to third during a district tournament game against Battle last season. He verbally committed to State Fair Community College baseball for the 2017-18 season. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD051616SC-BaseballBattle3.jpg Gavin Jones runs to third during a district tournament game against Battle last season. He verbally committed to State Fair Community College baseball for the 2017-18 season. File photo TJ Bies, pictured, committed to SFCC last season, and stuck with the Roadrunners through rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery. The Plano, Texas native is prepared to join the team for the spring semester. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_tj-pitcher.jpg TJ Bies, pictured, committed to SFCC last season, and stuck with the Roadrunners through rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery. The Plano, Texas native is prepared to join the team for the spring semester. Photo submitted

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

