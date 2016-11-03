Kaysinger volleyball teams collect its conference, region and state awards

All-Conference selections for the Kaysinger Conference were announced recently and, additionally, the conference well-represented on Class 1 volleyball All-Region and All-State lists.

Cole Camp, Green Ridge and Sacred Heart shared the Kaysinger Conference Title with 9-1 conference records, while the Lady Gremlins won the conference tournament in three sets over Cole Camp.

The Bluebirds, which has won at least a share of the Kaysinger Conference for four years, landed three on the All-Conference list, with seniors Bailey Heimsoth and Alyssa Oelrichs earning first-team honors. Fellow senior Payton Haase was named honorable mention.

Oelrichs, who tallied 150 career kills, 385 assists and 198 digs in 2016, and senior Maddi Cook were named All-District, while Heimsoth and Haase were All-District second team.

Heimsoth, an All-Region selection, had 281 kills this season. Oelrichs also earned a second-team All-Region nod. Cook was All-Region honorable mention.

A trio of Green Ridge juniors — Merry Allen, Madison Bridges and Quincy Scotten were named first-team All-Conference.

Junior Bailey Harding was a second-team All-Kaysinger selection, and Lady Tigers head coach Lori Larimore was co-coach of the year with Sacred Heart’s David Fall.

Bridges, who also earned second-team All-State honors, had 271 kills and 50 kill blocks on the season.

Allen, Bridges, Scotten and Harding were all named All-District. Green Ridge finished the season 25-8-2 and won the Class 1, District 11 tournament.

“The players that earned individual awards are very deserving, but there’s a whole team of girls that made this season happen,” Larimore said. “This team was resilient throughout and I’m super proud of the team camaraderie and exceptional volleyball they played at the end.”

Sacred Heart seniors Hannah Wilhoit and Anna Callis earned second team and honorable mention All-State, respectively.

Fall said he expects to see the senior duo again, post-grad.

“I have wrote Anna and Hannah into our line-up 130 straight games,” Fall said. “We will definitely miss them. At the same time, I know they will come back to watch and support the girls that they have mentored these past few years.”

Callis had a had 296 kills with a 51 success rate and 247 digs this season. Wilhoit, who was All-State in 2015, collected 285 kills and 68 aces.

Sophomore Madison McClain and junior Annalise Mergen joined Callis and Wilhoit on the All-Region team.

Mergen, Wilhoit and Callis were first-team All-Conference, and McClain earned honorable mention.

Stover, one of three Kaysinger teams to lose in its district final, placed three on the All-Kaysinger list. Seniors Shelby Jackson and Ashley Schroder were first-team and senior Lacy Buck was honorable mention.

Schroder, Buck and Jackson were All-Region selections, and Schroder earned honorable mention All-State.

Megan Walk, junior, and sophomore Avery Powell were first and second-team All-Conference selections, respectively.

Sophomore Ashley Ebeling was first-team All-Conference for Windsor, and senior teammate Madison Dixon was honorable mention.

Junior Delanney Stone represented Otterville on the first-team All-Kaysinger list, and Katie Schoen was honorable mention.

La Monte sophomore Lindsey Oekrhe, Lincoln junior Sydney Johnson, Smithton sophomore Faith McClain and Tipton senior Maddie Eldringhoff rounded out the All-Conference honorable mention selections.

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

