Saturday
ON TAP
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
Smith-Cotton at Class 4 State Championship
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Greenwood OR St. Paul Lutheran (at Class 1 State Championship in Fenton, Missouri)*
COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Kirkwood Community College at State Fair Lady Roadrunners
COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
Murray State College at State Fair Roadrunners
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
Central Missouri at Notheastern State
3 p.m.
Missouri at South Carolina
ON AIR
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.
CNBC — NASCAR, Sprint Cup Series, AAA Texas 500, practice, at Fort Worth, Texas
10:30 a.m.
CNBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Challenge, qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Sprint Cup Series, AAA Texas 500, final practice, at Fort Worth, Texas
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Challenge, at Fort Worth, Texas
10 p.m.
FS2 — FIA World Endurance Championship, Six Hours of Shanghai
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — FIA World Endurance Championship, Six Hours of Shanghai
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m.
CBS — Navy vs. Notre Dame, at Jacksonville, Fla.
11 a.m.
ABC — Wisconsin at Northwestern
BTN — Indiana at Rutgers
CBSSN — Air Force at Army
ESPN — Vanderbilt at Auburn
ESPN2 — Louisville at Boston College
ESPNEWS — Michigan St. at Illinois
ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Mississippi
FS1 — Texas at Texas Tech
SEC — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
2 p.m.
FSN — Virginia at Wake Forest
2:30 p.m.
ABC or ESPN2 — Regional coverage, Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.
ABC or ESPN2 — Regional coverage, Syracuse at Clemson
BTN — Purdue at Minnesota
CBS — Florida at Arkansas
CBSSN — BYU at Cincinnati
ESPN — Maryland at Michigan
ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Duke
FOX — TCU at Baylor
FS1 — Oregon St. at Stanford
3 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Memphis at SMU
SEC — Missouri at South Carolina
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Hawaii at San Diego St.
ESPN — Oregon at Southern Cal
ESPN2 — Kansas at West Virginia
ESPNU — Florida St. at NC State
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
SEC — Georgia at Kentucky
7 p.m.
ABC — Nebraska at Ohio St.
CBS — Alabama at LSU
ESPNEWS — East Carolina at Tulsa
9:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Utah St. at Wyoming
ESPNU — Nevada at New Mexico
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at California
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, third round, at Antalya, Turkey
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, second round, at Shima-Shi, Japan (same-day tape)
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour, Dominion Charity Classic, second round, at Richmond, Va.
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Shriners Hospital for Children Open, third round, at Las Vegas
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, final round, at Antalya, Turkey
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup (14 Hands Winery, Filly & Mare Turf, Filly & Mare Sprint, Turf Sprint, Sentient Jet Juvenile, Mile, TwinSpires Sprint and Longines Turf), at Arcadia, Calif.
7 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup (Breeders’ Cup Classic), at Arcadia, Calif.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
FS1 — UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Mexico City
9 p.m.
FS1 — UFC Fight Night, Rafael dos Anjos vs. Tony Ferguson, at Mexico City
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBA — L.A. Clippers at San Antonio
RUGBY
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Ireland vs. New Zealand All Blacks, at Chicago (same-day tape)
9 p.m.
NBCSN — United States vs. Maori All Blacks, at Bridgeview, Ill. (taped)
SOCCER
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. 1899 Hoffenheim
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Middlesbrough at Manchester City
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Koln
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League, Everton at Chelsea —-
Sunday
ON AIR
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR, Sprint Cup Series, AAA Texas 500, at Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
SEC — Exhibition, Asbury at Kentucky
COLLEGE SOCCER
Noon
FS1 — Women, Big East tournament, final, at Washington
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Women, Big 12 tournament, final, at Kansas City, Mo.
FIGURE SKATING
9 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU Grand Prix Series, Russia, at Moscow (taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, final round, at Shima-Shi, Japan (same-day tape)
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour, Dominion Charity Classic, final round, at Richmond, Va.
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Shriners Hospital for Children Open, final round, at Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBA — Milwaukee at Dallas
NFL FOOTBALL
Noon
CBS — Jacksonville at Kansas City
3 p.m.
FOX — Carolina at L.A. Rams
3:25 p.m.
CBS — Indianapolis at Green Bay
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Denver at Oakland
RUNNING
8 a.m.
ESPN2 — TCS New York City Marathon, at New York
3 p.m.
ABC — TCS New York City Marathon, at New York (same-day tape)
SOCCER
6 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Tottenham at Arsenal
8:15 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Watford at Liverpool
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. F.S.V. Mainz
9 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League, Manchester United at Swansea City
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Schalke 04 vs. SV Werder Bremen
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, West Bromwich Albion at Leicester City
1 p.m.
ESPN — MLS playoffs, Conference semifinal, Leg 2, Los Angeles at Colorado
3 p.m.
ESPN — MLS playoffs, Conference semifinal, Leg 2, Montreal at N.Y. Red Bulls
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS playoffs, Conference semifinal, Leg 2, Toronto FC at New York City FC
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS playoffs, Conference semifinal, Leg 2, Seattle at FC Dallas