Saturday

ON TAP

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.

Smith-Cotton at Class 4 State Championship

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Greenwood OR St. Paul Lutheran (at Class 1 State Championship in Fenton, Missouri)*

COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Kirkwood Community College at State Fair Lady Roadrunners

COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

Murray State College at State Fair Roadrunners

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

Central Missouri at Notheastern State

3 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina

ON AIR

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

CNBC — NASCAR, Sprint Cup Series, AAA Texas 500, practice, at Fort Worth, Texas

10:30 a.m.

CNBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Challenge, qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Sprint Cup Series, AAA Texas 500, final practice, at Fort Worth, Texas

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Challenge, at Fort Worth, Texas

10 p.m.

FS2 — FIA World Endurance Championship, Six Hours of Shanghai

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIA World Endurance Championship, Six Hours of Shanghai

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.

CBS — Navy vs. Notre Dame, at Jacksonville, Fla.

11 a.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Northwestern

BTN — Indiana at Rutgers

CBSSN — Air Force at Army

ESPN — Vanderbilt at Auburn

ESPN2 — Louisville at Boston College

ESPNEWS — Michigan St. at Illinois

ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Mississippi

FS1 — Texas at Texas Tech

SEC — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

2 p.m.

FSN — Virginia at Wake Forest

2:30 p.m.

ABC or ESPN2 — Regional coverage, Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.

ABC or ESPN2 — Regional coverage, Syracuse at Clemson

BTN — Purdue at Minnesota

CBS — Florida at Arkansas

CBSSN — BYU at Cincinnati

ESPN — Maryland at Michigan

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Duke

FOX — TCU at Baylor

FS1 — Oregon St. at Stanford

3 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Memphis at SMU

SEC — Missouri at South Carolina

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Hawaii at San Diego St.

ESPN — Oregon at Southern Cal

ESPN2 — Kansas at West Virginia

ESPNU — Florida St. at NC State

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

SEC — Georgia at Kentucky

7 p.m.

ABC — Nebraska at Ohio St.

CBS — Alabama at LSU

ESPNEWS — East Carolina at Tulsa

9:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Utah St. at Wyoming

ESPNU — Nevada at New Mexico

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at California

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, third round, at Antalya, Turkey

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, second round, at Shima-Shi, Japan (same-day tape)

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Dominion Charity Classic, second round, at Richmond, Va.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Shriners Hospital for Children Open, third round, at Las Vegas

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, final round, at Antalya, Turkey

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup (14 Hands Winery, Filly & Mare Turf, Filly & Mare Sprint, Turf Sprint, Sentient Jet Juvenile, Mile, TwinSpires Sprint and Longines Turf), at Arcadia, Calif.

7 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup (Breeders’ Cup Classic), at Arcadia, Calif.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

FS1 — UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Mexico City

9 p.m.

FS1 — UFC Fight Night, Rafael dos Anjos vs. Tony Ferguson, at Mexico City

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBA — L.A. Clippers at San Antonio

RUGBY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Ireland vs. New Zealand All Blacks, at Chicago (same-day tape)

9 p.m.

NBCSN — United States vs. Maori All Blacks, at Bridgeview, Ill. (taped)

SOCCER

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. 1899 Hoffenheim

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Middlesbrough at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Koln

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League, Everton at Chelsea —-

Sunday

ON AIR

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR, Sprint Cup Series, AAA Texas 500, at Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

SEC — Exhibition, Asbury at Kentucky

COLLEGE SOCCER

Noon

FS1 — Women, Big East tournament, final, at Washington

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Women, Big 12 tournament, final, at Kansas City, Mo.

FIGURE SKATING

9 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU Grand Prix Series, Russia, at Moscow (taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, final round, at Shima-Shi, Japan (same-day tape)

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Dominion Charity Classic, final round, at Richmond, Va.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Shriners Hospital for Children Open, final round, at Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBA — Milwaukee at Dallas

NFL FOOTBALL

Noon

CBS — Jacksonville at Kansas City

3 p.m.

FOX — Carolina at L.A. Rams

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Indianapolis at Green Bay

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Denver at Oakland

RUNNING

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — TCS New York City Marathon, at New York

3 p.m.

ABC — TCS New York City Marathon, at New York (same-day tape)

SOCCER

6 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Tottenham at Arsenal

8:15 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Watford at Liverpool

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. F.S.V. Mainz

9 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League, Manchester United at Swansea City

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Schalke 04 vs. SV Werder Bremen

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, West Bromwich Albion at Leicester City

1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS playoffs, Conference semifinal, Leg 2, Los Angeles at Colorado

3 p.m.

ESPN — MLS playoffs, Conference semifinal, Leg 2, Montreal at N.Y. Red Bulls

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS playoffs, Conference semifinal, Leg 2, Toronto FC at New York City FC

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS playoffs, Conference semifinal, Leg 2, Seattle at FC Dallas